Why Chanel increased the price of a bag by almost 2,000 euros in just a few months

To maintain the desirability and scarcity of their products, luxury brands are raising prices. No wonder, then, that Chanel is raising the price of one of her bags twice in just a few months.

In one month, the price of Chanel’s “small classic bag” model has increased by 1,000 euros, from 6,300 euros at the end of September to 7,300 euros today.

On paper, this increase of + 16% is surprising because it is much higher than that of inflation, especially when we consider that this same model was sold “only” 5500 euros this summer, that is to say 33% less, according to May. Berthelot, head of anti-counterfeiting at Videdressing and Leboncoin, who spotted the price increase.

In fact, the price of luxury bags is steadily increasing. It is even said that certain famous “it-bags”, which have become essentials of high-end leather goods, have taken up to 70% of their initial value. since the date of their creation. That of Hermès’ iconic Birkin has never ceased to increase in nearly 40 years. As a result, luxury bags, like watches, have become financial investments in their own right.

On November 3, 2021, the “small classic bag” Chanel was sold for 7300 euros © Chanel

Web archive dated September 28, 2021 © Wayback Machine

Chanel is of course not the only brand to increase its prices. Yves Saint Laurent, for example, jumped that of his model “Loulou small” in quilted leather by nearly 10% (from 1690 euros to 1850 euros), relays May Berthelot on his Instagram account.





“The worst for a luxury product is the trivialization”

“It is not surprising. Chanel must have noticed that this bag was sold too much. As soon as a product becomes too accessible, luxury brands increase the price to prevent it from becoming commonplace” , explains Delphine Dion, professor at Essec Business School.

Because “the worst for a luxury product, it is the trivialization”, she assures. According to the professor, luxury responds to the reverse logic of that of the mass market.

“These are called Veblen goods, named after the economist sociologist who theorized this effect. This means that the more their price increases, the more demand increases. Unlike conventional products for which the price increase causes the price to drop. asks, “explains Delphine Dion.

Increases unrelated to the health crisis

So nothing to do with the increase in the price of raw materials due to the economic recovery after the crisis or with problems in the supply chain.

“Even if there are surely supply problems, that does not motivate such an increase”, continues Delphine Dion, questioned on the price of the “small classic bag” of Chanel, inflated of 1800 euros in a few months.

For its part, Chanel interviewed by BFM Business explains this price increase observed differently: “Like all major luxury brands, we regularly adjust our prices to take into account the evolution of our production costs and the prices of raw materials, as well as exchange rate fluctuations.

In accordance with the commitments made in terms of price harmonization, these adjustments are made by ensuring that there is not too great a price difference between the different markets where the Brand is present / available “.

During the Covid crisis, several luxury brands raised their prices. Louis Vuitton had thus increased its prices by 8% on average in its main markets, revealed Challenges. One way to increase the margin to compensate for the drop in sales volume.

In reality, luxury has not really experienced the crisis. In 2020, Hermès shares jumped 32%, signing the best annual performance of the CAC 40, with a net profit of 1.174 billion euros in the first half of 2021, up 56% compared to 2019.

In July 2021, LVMH announced a net profit of 5.3 billion, up 64% compared to before the crisis. In the process, its historical competitor Kering also communicated a record level of sales of 8 billion euros for the first half of the year, or + 8.4% compared to before Covid.

In short, the rise in prices as a means of maintaining the desirability of a product is a common practice for the luxury industry but that can only be afforded by brands whose customers will not be aware of the increase in prices, or who won’t complain.