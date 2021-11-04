why take the new one when the old one is 500 € cheaper?

The new iPad Pro incorporating the Apple M1 chip was released in 2021, but it is with the old model that you will make a real deal today. Fnac offers the 11-inch version of 2020 with 512 GB of storage, compatible with Wi-Fi + Cellular, at 899 euros instead of 1,399 euros.

Apple products have a very long lifespan and I know what I’m talking about as I still use my iPad 2 for Spotify and Netflix. Well, it is true that my tablet has not been updated for a long time since it was released 10 years ago, but the iPad Pro 11 of 2020, therefore launched only a year ago, still has a bright future ahead of him. And right now, the Wi-Fi + Cellular version with 512 GB of storage is losing 500 euros to fall to the same price as the iPad Pro 11 M1, Wi-Fi only, with 128 GB of storage. So you have to ask yourself if you prefer novelty and power to the detriment of connectivity and a large internal memory.

Why is the 2020 iPad Pro 11 still a good tablet?

For its Liquid Retina 11 ″ display at 120 Hz

For its dual camera + LiDAR sensor

For the power of the still relevant A12Z Bionic chip

Instead of the usual 1,399 euros, the 2020 iPad Pro 11 (Wi-Fi + Cellular, with 512 GB of storage) is now available in promotion at 899 euros on the Fnac and Darty sites.

A tablet still as premium

The 2020 iPad Pro replaced the 2018 model with some improvements, but no way to change the design. We then find the same format with thin borders and an 11-inch Liquid Retina screen refreshed at 120 Hz, which remains sublime to watch despite the arrival of Mini LED technology on the new M1 model (only on version 12.9 inches). Compatibility with the second generation Apple Pencil is obviously guaranteed, not to mention the Magic Keyboard for use as a PC.

This premium Apple tablet was also the first iPad to integrate a LiDAR sensor for laser remote sensing, very useful for augmented reality. It also has a very effective dual photo sensor for capturing beautiful shots, but this is not necessarily practical because of the bulky size of the tablet. And even if that doesn’t bother you, don’t expect it to replace your smartphone, because there is no portrait mode or night mode.

Power that is always sufficient on a daily basis

In terms of raw performance, the 2020 iPad Pro 11 offers the A12Z Bionic chip instead of the A12X Bionic chip of the 2018 iPad Pro 11. The difference is not so much felt in the user experience, because it is extremely fluid in both cases, but rather in-game with better graphics and better framerate. Good news for those who spend their free time on Apple Arcade. On the other hand, we are far from the power of the A14 or M1 chips, obviously.





Apple then offers a battery life of about 10 hours for its iPad Pro 11 2020, but that obviously depends on your use. However, the tablet has the particularity of holding the charge extremely well in standby mode, a good point if you only use your iPad for a few minutes a day. If needed, fast charging (via USB-C) will be effective enough to recharge the batteries.

To learn even more, do not hesitate to read our full review on the iPad Pro 11 2020.

9 / 10

