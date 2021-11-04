Why the end of coal is impossible without help from developed countries

The equation seems inextricable: while the ten largest coal powers remain stuck in this extremely polluting fossil fuel, all now promise to achieve carbon neutrality within the century. As a result, at the heart of the COP26 in Glasgow, a dizzying paradox between the clarity of the target displayed by the countries – even if the deadlines differ – and the persistent vagueness on the paths to be taken towards this forced withdrawal. Because if physics is an exact science, the strategies deployed by States to respond to environmental emergencies do not follow the same rules. The latter must integrate their economic, financial and social issues, sometimes in direct contradiction with the preservation of the climate.

Evidenced by Beijing’s decision to boost its coal mining in the midst of COP26, despite the recent commitment of President Xi Jinping, to achieve carbon neutrality in 2060. Severely affected by the shortage of raw materials, the country has quite simply not found a better solution to solve the energy crisis, which threatens its economy in the much shorter term than a future planetary disruption. A terrible signal, when China alone accounts for more than half of the world’s coal consumption.

As for India, hitherto walled in an embarrassing silence, its leaders have not coupled their promise to the COP26 of carbon neutrality by 2070 with any concrete strategy to move away from this fuel, while it still supplies nearly 70% of its electricity. In short, principle of reality obliges, the end of the reign of king coal, at the origin of 30% of world primary energy consumption for 44% of greenhouse gas emissions linked to combustion, is not for tomorrow.

No specific action plan



In this area, international meetings, such as COP26, continue to concentrate hopes. However, the G20 meeting in Rome last weekend set the tone: the leaders of the richest countries did not agree on any specific action plan, except the end of export credits. coal-fired power stations. Hailed by Emmanuel Macron, this ” advanced Is actually not, since the decision had already been taken – primarily by China. For good reason, it is aware of “ lack of future profitability Of these investments abroad, believes the specialist in environmental geopolitics, François Gemenne. However, at the same time, its national coal consumption continues to increase, after a slight downturn linked to the pandemic in 2020.

But un commitment should see the light of day at COP26: a coalition of 190 countriescommitted this Thursday to gradually phasing out coal from 2030, et to ” not support the creation of new power plants “, Even if China remains absent subscribers. THEFrance is not part of it either, but welcomed an agreement the day before ” ambitious ”Tied to the subject, even though its own energy mix no longer rests on black rock. Paris in fact concluded from the first days of the COP a “ international partnership for a just energy transition With Johannesburg, alongside Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, pledging to provide up to $ 8.5 billion to help South Africa exit of this fuel, on which the country is now totally dependent. Because the deployment of renewable energies, still a very small minority in this region, requires massive mobilization of funds and know-how … which it does not yet have.

A question of means

And the key could well be found in this kind of initiative: without concrete support from the most developed States, which today benefit from advanced means to face the climate problem on their soil, the exit of coal from the countries emerging markets may prove to be very complex, if not impossible.

“Imagine having a treasure at the bottom of your garden that would allow you to get out of poverty quickly, but that others who have already benefited from it would forbid you to dig up. Very clearly, the success of the objectives is conditioned by the help of the rich ”, illustrates François Gemenne.

In other words, if we ask the countries of the South not to exploit the promising fossil resources that make up their subsoil, it is necessary to provide them with alternative means to grow, argues the researcher. Otherwise, efforts at the global level would risk being ruined by the continued extraction of a handful of states, which would not find other avenues to development. What better way to illustrate this than the intervention on Wednesday of the Minister of Finance of Indonesia, one of the most coal-producing states in the world, at COP26. “ We are very committed to climate action. But funding is a critical issue, and will determine our ability to deliver on our commitments. », She launched to his audience.

100 billion dollars for the countries of the South

In this regard, the annual payment of 100 billion euros from the countries of the North to the countries of the South from 2020, decided in 2009 at the COP15 in Copenhagen, should make it possible to garner a virtuous mechanism. But at the time of the balance sheet, the account is not there. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2019 all aid paid by rich countries to less developed countries reached only $ 79.6 billion. And despite the lack of sufficient data yet, it seems highly unlikely that the missing 20 billion would have been found in 2020.





“During this COP, the countries of the South will try to negotiate future financing, while they still have not achieved what they were promised. This will be the major point that is likely to punctuate the meeting, with very great mistrust on their part vis-à-vis the North, ”argues François Gemenne.

Above all, the outlines of the plan have been in the drawers for more than ten years. “ Concretely, we still do not know how these funds will be distributed. », Adds the specialist. Indeed, the envelope should not only be used to finance the energy transition of these States. But also their adaptation to changes that are already irreversible, of which they will be the first victims.

Facilitate technology transfer

Faced with the emergency, other initiatives are emerging. In the “Glasgow breakthroughs”, a plan for access to new technologies launched by the United Kingdom at COP26, and which rather went unnoticed next to the flagship agreements on deforestation or on methane. However, the program has already been joined by more than 40 leaders, including the United States, India, China or the European Union, but especially by several developing economies and some of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. The goal: to provide technology ” own ” and especially ” affordable “” worldwide By 2030.

And this, in particular by helping these least “advanced” countries to access the innovation and the necessary tools, in order to move from major commitments to the real achievement of carbon neutrality. Are cited in particular the “ zero emission road vehicles “,” hydrogen green ” or “ low carbon steel production “, So many innovations that are difficult to access. ” The idea is to facilitate access to these technologies, often developed by the countries of the North, by means of subsidies or the lifting of patents, for example. », Explains François Gemenne.

Towards carbon credits?

Finally, Glasgow should be used to relaunch discussions aimed at establishing, or not, the exchange of carbon credits between countries. Concretely, this device would consist of allowing a country “A” to buy an emission credit from a country “B” in which it would build, for example, a wind farm to replace a coal-fired power station. Thus, country “B” would benefit from cleaner energy, and country “A” could use this credit corresponding to the emissions avoided, in order to offset its own pollution. The objective: to unblock funding for low-carbon energies in States which lack it, and to reduce the cost of reducing emissions for those who invest.

But this mechanism has remained in abeyance since the Paris Agreement, which postpones the decision to set it up, and the development of the rules that would frame it. For good reason, without effective safeguards, it could lead the signatories to adopt undemanding rules, leading countries and companies to evade the reduction of their own emissions, by contenting themselves with offsetting them. Above all, it would give rise to the risk of double-counting, both by countries “A” and “B”. It remains to be seen whether, as promised by the president of COP26, Alok Sharma, this blockage will finally be resolved, making it possible to initiate international cooperation beneficial to all …

