why the presence of Jeff Bezos goes badly with environmental activists

The Amazon boss gave a speech in Glasgow and pledged to donate 1 billion to a reforestation fund. But its presence is difficult to pass to environmental activists.

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, Prince Charles, actor Leonardo DiCaprio … Many personalities are in Glasgow for the COP26. But, the presence of one of them is difficult to pass with environmental activists: that of Jeff Bezos, boss of Amazon.

Like many other personalities, Jeff Bezos arrived in Scotland on his own private jet. It is estimated that 400 jets were chartered to transport participants to the site of the COP26. What arouse many reprimands, while the COPs aim to bring together each year influential states of the world in order to regulate the increase in greenhouse gas caused by man, in order to limit the dangerous disturbances of the world. weather. But this is not the heart of the criticisms aimed at the presence of the founder of Amazon at the COP26.

“The symbol of the COP malfunction”

“Amazon is one of the most polluting companies on the planet. The presence of Jeff Bezos alongside Emmanuel Macron is the most striking symbol of everything that does not work in the COP system, which sets objectives for 2050 without worrying about the objectives set for 2030. By setting carbon neutrality objectives for 2040, Amazon is doing the same “, deplores Alma Dufour, campaign manager within the association Les Amis de la Terre.

Because the company is frequently singled out for its carbon emissions, in particular because of the rapid deliveries and the destruction of unsold items. According to figures provided by Amazon, the company emits 60 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year, the equivalent of what Bolivia emits.

A flight in ultra-polluting space

Jeff Bezos is also one of the rare men to have done space tourism. A 10-minute flight of four people that emits 300 tonnes of CO2, or 75 tonnes per person. The equivalent of the CO2 emissions of 30 French people for a year. Another eloquent figure: on Earth there are a billion people who do not reach these emission levels over a lifetime.





A contrast with his presence at COP26 which did not escape Théo Miloche, member of the youth collective “For an ecological awakening”.

“In a time of climate change, this is clearly not the time to launch an activity that will increase certain emissions”, regrets the Finnish researcher Annette Toivonen, author of “Sustainable space tourism” at AFP.

“To plant trees is to let go of your responsibilities”

During his speech at COP26, Jeff Bezos promised to allocate a billion dollars for the benefit of the Great Green Wall, a project to reforest a vast strip of land that crosses 11 African countries. “It’s good to plant trees, but it’s a way for multinationals to shirk their responsibilities by not reducing their emissions but by compensating by planting trees; except that we know that scientifically, this is not enough not”.

READ ALSO >> Why planting trees doesn’t necessarily help fight climate change

Several scientists claim that compensation alone is not enough, especially because a tree takes 10 years to absorb around 100kg of CO2. “To absorb the 51.17 million tonnes of CO2 that Amazon considers to be its annual emissions, it would have to plant 510 million trees, which would not absorb these emissions … in 10 years!”, Recalls the association Les Amis de Earth in a press release.

Multinationals more powerful than States?

“Compensating should only happen as a last resort: emissions must first be avoided and then, either through technology or changes in practices, reduce them,” said Alain Karsenty, economist and researcher at CIRAD, in La Tribune.

Last year, Amazon increased its greenhouse gas emissions by 19%, even though it is aiming for carbon neutrality in 2040. “On the one hand Amazon is putting money into reforestation and donating money. impression of acting, but at the same time, the company emits more greenhouse gases through its development, it is greenwashing “, reproaches Alma Dufour, who deplores that the COPs” give pride of place to multinationals, including we do not regulate emissions while we regulate that of States. Countries abdicate in the face of the power of multinationals which are becoming more powerful than certain States “.

