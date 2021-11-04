Will Morbius prepare for Blade’s return and bring vampires into the MCU?

Morbius returns with a trailer packed with references teasing his possible arrival in the MCU. Would the vampire be there to lead the way for Blade?

The new trailer for Morbius is not stingy in references that show Sony’s ambition. The end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage We teased the arrival of our funny Eddie Brock and his symbiote in the MCU, connecting the universes. Morbius seems to be part of the vast plans of Sony which seems eager to have its universe, since all movies Spiderman are entitled to their winks in the trailer.

A poster shows Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man graffiti with a “MURDERER”, probably in reference to the death of Quentin Beck / Mysterio of which Spidey is accused at the end of the second Spiderman. In an aerial map of the city, we can also see the Oscorp logo in the style of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Finally, hard to miss Michael Keaton and his “What’s up Doc?“, who could play Adrian Toomes / The Vulture like in the MCU. We almost forget that we are watching the story of a vampire in the Marvel universe, and that the most famous of them is called Blade.

Did you say Blade?



Crossing all universes, the almost-vampire played by Jared Leto finds himself entering the MCU, bringing with him a new type of monster. Morbius’ role in the studio plans remains a mystery, but it can be assumed that his movie would justify the arrival of the bloodsuckers in the MCU. For the moment, they have just been mentioned in a list of monsters that Mobius M. Mobius faced in the series. Loki. However, citing them already means that they exist!

The Living Vampire, his nickname, comes from a mutation made in the laboratory. This scientific origin could introduce others of its kind, see it create. For example, Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor who), briefly visible in the trailer, plays Loxias Crown. In the comics, he is a criminal who experimented on Morbius, thus obtaining vampiric powers, including the ability to turn people into pseudo-vampires. With this track, the Dracula-like would have a more down to earth origin story. From that, it would take little to introduce Blade, the vampire hunter, to this story.

Loxias Crown in the comics





After three films in the early 2000s, Blade, this time embodied by the double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book), would make its entry into the MCU thanks to Morbius. The idea of ​​making a team-up of the two characters is not very young. Already in 1998, a final scene of Blade, then played by Wesley Snipes, announcing the arrival of Morbius had been cut off. She was to tease Morbius as the antagonist of Blade ii. An old pot that could therefore be used again knowing that Morbius and Blade together it’s not trivial, their stories being very related in the comics.

It’s a bite from the Living Vampire that gives Blade his half-vampire powers. He gets all the advantages of these creatures, speed, strength, and agility, but without the weaknesses. He can sunbathe in peace, and vampire bites have no effect on him. With that, he is an expert in combat, mastering several weapons including his mythical sabers, which makes him a living weapon against vampires.

Morbius is not the most famous character in the Spider-Man universe, it is certain that his film has a role in the strategy of the studios, it remains to be seen which one. For Sony and Marvel, the opportunity is too good to introduce Blade, and its enemies the vampires. Especially since his tumultuous relationship with Morbius is enough to give material to a meeting in a film. We missed them in 1998, we may have them in the next few years. Waiting for Morbius January 26, 2022, we can always contribute to the success of Venom 2 by going to see him.