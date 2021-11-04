Will the Djokovic-Monfils match take place?

Emmanuel LANGELLIER, Media365: published on Thursday 04 November 2021 at 10:56 a.m.

Thursday, a shocking round of 16 is announced between Gaël Monfils and Novak Djokovic. But the match might not take place …

Two French people qualified for the knockout stages of the Rolex Paris Masters. On Wednesday, Hugo Gaston first signed a superb performance by offering himself the Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta (17th world) in three sets (6-7, 6-4, 7-5), then Gaël Monfils overthrew his compatriot Adrian Mannarino (2-6, 7-6, 6-2). Two sacred matches that ignited the arena of the AccorHotels Arena. The Parisian den now hopes to experience such a capsize on Thursday.





Monfils: “I’m going to have an ultrasound to see how it will react cold”

It must be said that a nice clash is announced between Monfils and … Novak Djokovic, scheduled for the third rotation on the central court. We are looking forward to this clash between the world number 1 and the French number 1 at the end of the season in Paris. But will the match really take place this Thursday? Touched during his match against Mannarino, Gaël Monfils indeed sowed doubt after his victory. “I’m frustrated because I hurt myself and it’s boring. I’m happy to have won against an opponent who, moreover, is not easy to maneuver when you want to be aggressive enough. There, I will go for an ultrasound to see how it will react cold, explained the French. Already at 100%, I don’t beat Djokovic, so it’s not 60% that I will have a chance. You have to see if I really have the green light of the medical profession, and from that moment on, I will make my decision. Hoping that it is a contracture, not a small elongation … “

17-0 for Djokovic

And if the encounter does eventually take place, Monfils’ chances appear slim. The 35-year-old is indeed led … 17-0 in his face-to-face with the number 1 in the ATP ranking. “I lost 17 times against him. Each time, I try to find other things. Every now and then it doesn’t work. The last game, I managed to get match points. I will try to find the solution to manage to embarrass him and why not win the match. “In Dubai in 2020, Monfils had indeed been at a point of concluding three times and offering himself a first success against the best player in the world before finally collapsing (2-6, 7-6, 6-1 in favor of Djokovic). Will he finally pass the course on Thursday? On condition of showing up, already, on the court of course …