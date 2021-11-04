With a purchasing power of 20,662 euros per capita, France ranks 15th in Europe

According to a study conducted by GfK, the European average purchasing power per capita is set at 15,055 euros this year, an increase of 2% compared to 2020.

What is the purchasing power of the French when the question continues to agitate households and politicians? In 2021, it climbed on average per capita and per year to 20,662 euros, i.e. 15th in Europe out of the 42 countries observed, according to the European Purchasing Power Europe 2021 study by GfK, against 19,404 euros a year earlier, i.e. a 6.48% increase.

Remember that purchasing power is a measure of disposable income after deduction of taxes, while taking into account the contributions linked to charitable organizations and the benefits received from the State. The study was developed on the basis of data available in July 2021, before the surge in energy prices.

The European average is set at 15,055 euros this year, an increase of 1.9% compared to 2020 but, of course, the disparities are very significant.

A ratio of 1 to 34 between Lichtenstein and Ukraine

Like last year, Liechtenstein occupies first place with a purchasing power per capita of 64,629 euros, more than 4 times the European average. The podium is completed by Switzerland and Luxembourg, as in 2020. The Swiss have an individual purchasing power of 40,739 euros (almost 3 times the European average), and Luxembourgers 35,096 euros (2 times the average). European).

The other Top 10 countries also have very high purchasing power per capita, at least 55% more than the European average. Germany is 8th (23,637 euros) and the United Kingdom gains two places in 10th place with 23,438 euros.

Conversely, 26 countries have an individual purchasing power lower than the average, like Spain at 14,709 euros per capita. Ukraine is positioned at the bottom of the ranking, its inhabitants having only 1892 euros per year, just over 10% of the European average.

The ratio is therefore 1 to 34 between the purchasing power of inhabitants of Ukraine and those of Liechtenstein.





Paris overtakes Boulogne-Billancourt

“After a stagnant year 2020, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic, Europeans will be able, at least partially, to offset the rise in inflation. This slight budget surplus for current expenditure is a positive sign. However, the current pressures on the cost of raw materials and transport and their impact on consumer prices will certainly be influencing factors on end-of-year spending, “comments Filip Vojtech of GfK.

“In addition, purchasing power does not evolve in the same way in all European countries. Thus, when the United Kingdom gains 2 places in the ranking, thanks to an exchange rate favorable to the pound sterling, it is ‘is also linked to Ireland’s slide from 3 places. There have also been changes within countries, such as in France where the gap between agglomerations is widening. “, he continues.

Indeed, Paris and Boulogne-Billancourt stand out from the rest of France with an individual purchasing power of 34,536 and 33,525 euros. New this year, the capital takes the top spot in France ahead of Boulogne-Billancourt for the first time in several years.

In these two cities, purchasing power is two thirds more than the national average and more than double the European average.

Saint-Denis below the European average

In contrast, the last place in the France ranking is occupied by Saint-Denis (93) with an average purchasing power of 14,086 euros per inhabitant, or a third of net income less than the national average. It is also the only French locality which is below the European average.

Illustration of the growing gap between rich and poor areas: the purchasing power of the inhabitants of Saint-Denis has fallen by 184 euros per year compared to 2019 (i.e. -1%) when that of Boulogne has increased by +6, 5% (+2000 euros) and Paris by + 12% (+3700 euros).

* The study indicates purchasing power levels in euros and index per person, per year. GfK purchasing power is based on the nominal disposable income of the population, which means that the values ​​are not adjusted for inflation. The calculations are made on the basis of declared income and earnings, statistics on government aid as well as economic forecasts provided by economic institutions.