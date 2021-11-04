With Brexit, the British are forced to relocate the cutting of meat … in Europe

Processors send carcasses of beef to Ireland and pork to the Netherlands before returning trays of meat to UK supermarkets.

This should raise the score for UK consumers even further. Due to a lack of workers to cut the meat, processors must send animal carcasses to the European Union so that they can be cut … before returning in trays to supermarkets across the country.

According to the British Meat Processors Association, beef producers send their animals to Ireland while pork producers go through the Netherlands, before going the other way. A gruesome situation caused by the lack of workers in this sector, even though the British government had announced a temporary relaxation of visa rules for foreign workers.

Costs and labels

A decision supposed to prevent the slaughter of thousands of healthy pigs, again due to the lack of space and staff in the farms. According to the National Pig Association, 10,000 animals have already been slaughtered for this reason.





And the round trip to Europe for cutting and packaging is not just a question of costs (1,800 euros per truck for Ireland) for meat producers. De facto, the latter will lose its British pork label. Not to mention the health checks carried out when carcasses enter Europe, which further narrow the use-by dates …

“We are missing between 10,000 and 12,000 workers. With 800 we won’t get very far,” Nick Allen, head of the British Meat Processors Association, told the Guardian. He is referring here to the visa quota granted by the government for workers specializing in cutting meat. “And it was made clear that it’s only for six months and then they’ll be back when it takes us 18 months or more to train these people.”