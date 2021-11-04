With his Goncourt, Mohamed Mbougar Sarr triggers a rush in Dakar bookstores

Senegalese President Macky Sall congratulated the author of The most secret memory of men by greeting a “Magnificent consecration”.

Senegalese President Macky Sall hailed the award of the Goncourt Prize to his compatriot Mohamed Mbougar Sarr as a “magnificent consecration”For a novel which was out of stock on Wednesday in several bookstores in Dakar. The award of the most prestigious French literary prize to this 31-year-old writer is a “magnificent consecration which illustrates the tradition of excellence of Senegalese men and women of lettersMacky Sall said on Twitter.

Read alsoGoncourt: the coronation of Mohamed Mbougar Sarr is also that of his editor, Philippe Rey

As soon as the prize was announced, readers in Dakar flocked to bookstores. “The stock is exhausted in our four bookstores“, A bookstore manager told AFP. At the Four Winds, one of the main ones in the Senegalese capital, a few hours after the announcement of the coronation of the novel The most secret memory of men. The book was sold for 11,000 FCFA, or 16.70 euros, in a country classified among the poorest in the world where the minimum wage is 75 euros. The bookstore did not give an indication of the number of copies sold.

Read alsoGoncourt 2021: Mohamed Mbougar Sarr in search of the absolute book

Le Goncourt also boosted sales of Sarr’s earlier works, including Earth encircled (2014) and Silence of the heart (2017). They “have accelerated since the announcement of the coronation“, Told AFP Paul Sarr, another manager of the same bookstore At the Four Winds, without giving a number. However, the book was circulating in digital format on Wednesday via social networks, noted an AFP journalist.





Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, a writer unknown to the general public both in France and Senegal, became at the age of 31 the first writer from sub-Saharan Africa to be honored with the Goncourt Prize. This distinction was widely reported by Senegalese French-language media and hailed on social networks. “So nice and so beautiful to see someone who excels in their field. Mbougar Sarr bravo and thank you for raising the flag aloud», Tweeted musician Youssou N’Dour, former Minister of Culture (2012-2013). Another musician, Omar Pène, a friend of the winner, said on Twitter that “Goncourt does not reward either a nationality or a continent but a work of very high quality“.

Mbougar “wrote, and not in charcoal, a page of history. This is one of those that remain», Rejoiced the poet Amadou Lamine Sall, disciple of the late president of Senegal, poet and academician, Léopold Sédar Senghor, in a text published on Wednesday. He “did it in the land of the Great Whites in a language (French) which no longer belongs to them. Senghor proved it a long time ago!“, he added. “This event will mark the history of our country (…) What pride it brings to our people“, For his part enthusiastically on Twitter the former Prime Minister Abdoul Mbaye.

Read alsoGoncourt: the coronation of Mohamed Mbougar Sarr is also that of his editor, Philippe Rey

Published by French publisher Philippe Rey and Jimsaan, a house owned by writers Felwine Sarr, Boubacar Boris Diop and Nafissatou Dia, the novel tells the story of Diégane Latyr Faye, a young Senegalese writer who discovered the book in Paris. The labyrinth of the inhuman, published in 1938, underlines the Senegalese Press Agency. “Diégane is a former student of a military high school of excellence in Senegal and a literature student in Paris, which is not far from the author’s career path.», Noted the APS.