With “Organized Classico“, Jul brings together 157 rappers from Paris and Marseille for a triple album

After the stratospheric success of 13 Organized, the compilation bringing together 50 names of Marseille rap, rapper Jul saw even bigger: Thursday evening at midnight, he will be released Classico Organized, a hallucinating meeting of rappers from Marseille, but also from Paris this time around. The continuation of a mission for an artist with clear ideas, and immense success.

For more than a year, the France of rap has been seen in Organized Band : SCH, Naps, Kofs, Soso Maness, Alonzo and many more, which Jul had all put together. One year later, 13 Organized has been a platinum record for a long time and here is Marseille, not against Paris, but with Paris, in a Classico Organized which did not need much to arouse unanimous interest. Only one piece was unveiled, on the evening of the real Classic in Ligue 1, two weeks ago: The Law of Calle, with among others Niro, Kofs, Jul and Lacrim.

Gims, Sofiane, Oxmo Puccino, Black M or Kaaris… In all, the triple album brings together 157 rappers from both sides of French rap, whose names it is impossible to name. A titanic project of thirty pieces, with at least five artists per title. Raphaël Da Cruz, journalist and creator From Concrete to Clouds on Mouv ‘, at the microphone of Céline Asselot for “Le Quart d’Heure”, the franceinfo podcast. “There has never been an opposition like there really is in the Clasico of football, he indicates. So there is no reconciliation … I just thought that Jul, very organized, took on a new aura of unification. “

“Apart from Jul, there are very few people who can claim to claim to federate so much for an album like this.” Raphael Da Cruz to franceinfo

Julien Valnet, author of MARCH: stories and legends of Marseille hip hop, confirms: “Jul has this unique ability to unite around him.” According to him, this ability is distinguished in particular by the diversity of rappers that Jul brought together on this album. “Beyond the big names very well known like Alonzo, there are also many young rappers less exposed who benefit thanks to this project of a rather exceptional visibility. allow him to do whatever he wants. “ Jul therefore took the opportunity, according to him, to “return the elevator”.





Jul, himself, of a very reserved nature, gave backstage leads to the media Brut: “It was an idea that came to me like that, on a whim, and I managed to do the project in two months, he explains. I tried to do my best to make everyone feel good. The goal is not to do better than the others, or to make money. The goal is union. “

Jul, who was laughed at in the past, is at the center of the game today. Not to pull the cover, but to make sure the 157 artists on the record all get the same amount. Contrary to football, this Classico is decidedly very united.