World No. 3 Tsitsipas retires due to injury in the second round

The Greek said on Wednesday that he was suffering from his right arm. His presence at the Masters in ten days is now uncertain.

No treble on French soil for the one who won the Masters 1000 in Monte-Carlo and the ATP 250 in Lyon this year. Stefanos Tsitsipas, world No. 3, gave up on Wednesday, November 3, in the second round of the Masters 1000 in Paris due to a pain in his right arm when he was down 4-2 in the first set of his match against Alexei Popyrin (71st). The Australian will face the winner of the duel between Musetti and Duckworth.

Get well soon, @steftsitsipas The No. 3 seed is forced to retire down 4-2 in his match against Alexei Popyrin#RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/4d1Vev7RFV – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 3, 2021

“I have a little problem [au bras] for a long time, and it’s been increasing in the last few weeks, so I’m trying to protect it. I felt the pain during the game, and I didn’t want it to get worse “, explained the finalist of Roland-Garros without wanting to give details about the injury. “I had never given up a game in my life, but today I have to. I have to be careful for the next tournament which is the most important for me”, he added with reference to the end-of-year Masters, scheduled from November 14 to 21 in Turin (Italy).





“I know how to treat [la blessure]. But when you play every day, train every day, that doesn’t improve the situation. It’s not easy to stop, especially when there are big tournaments like this. It hurts a lot not to be able to play at the level I wanted to play, at the level that I am expected “, he assured. “I am going to undergo treatments, I will try to be treated by the best specialists, that they give me the best advice. I will do everything possible to recover, and find my level to 100%”, he insisted.

It is therefore difficult to say if the Greek will be able to take his place in the last tournament of the season which brings together the first eight players in the ATP ranking. Already qualified, he now has ten days to recover from his injury before the tournament begins, scheduled for November 14.