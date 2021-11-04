Worlds could switch to a double-elimination format in the future

At a press conference a few days before the League of Legends 2021 Worlds Grand Final, Riot Games said they are currently exploring the possibility of a format change for the playoffs of the upcoming World Championships. .

Riot Games is investigating the issue of the double elimination format

League of Legends Worlds 2021 will soon come to an end; the two best teams of the tournament, DWG KIA and EDward Gaming, will face each other on Saturday November 6 in a final confrontation to decide who will have the privilege of lifting the Summoner’s Cup and thus be crowned world champion for the 2021 season. opinions diverge greatly, they are still numerous to ask for a few seasons now that the format of the Worlds change, more particularly that of the playoffs; fans and community members alike would want Riot Games to abandon their traditional knockout format and move the playoffs to a double elimination system.

John Needham, Global Esports Manager for Riot Games, addressed this topic today during the media event ahead of the 2021 Worlds Finals, stressing that this is a very important point and that Riot Games could possibly use the Chinese LPL league format to bring this same system to the World Championship:

Every year we take a look at our format and we always want to offer a more than exciting competition. A tournament that our fans can enjoy and that is amazing for the participating teams. We’re still keeping an eye out for the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) and its format, which works pretty well, something we could definitely consider moving forward.

The LPL playoffs work as follows. The tournament is separated into two phases as follows; for the 1st stage, from Round 1 to Round 3, it is about a KOTH format where we find the teams which finished from the 3rd to the 10th place at the end of the regular season. They are separated into two groups with a first game that sees those who finished the regular season between 7th and 10th place oppose each other.

For the 2nd stage, from Round 4 to the final, there is a double elimination tree which sees the top 2 of the regular season oppose the two “best” winners of stage 1, those who won. Round 3 of the tree. This format of the LPL league playoffs therefore offers a total of 12 Best of Five (BO5) matches. This format notably enabled EDward Gaming to win the Summer Split, despite a semi-final loss (Round 4) against Team WE; after this poor performance, the Worlds 2021 finalist climbed the Losers’Bracket and won the tournament.







LPL Summer Split 2021 playoff tree (@Leaguepedia)

In the people who are reluctant to such a change, they advance the argument that it could take away the interest in certain meetings and that we could have less stakes. Some think that the current format is very good and allows you to see unique matches. However, we will have to wait until next year and Worlds 2022 to possibly see if a change of format for the World Championship playoffs will eventually be implemented by Riot Games.