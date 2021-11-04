Would six billion dollars make it possible to end hunger in the world?

THE CHEKING PROCESS –Billionaire Elon Musk challenged the president of the World Food Program to prove to him that was the case. He would then be ready to pay this sum, or 2% of his fortune, to the organization.

THE QUESTION. What if the money of a handful of billionaires could eradicate hunger in the world? Monday 1er November, the director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, called on CNN the two biggest fortunes in the world, the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk and the founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos, so that they participate in end famine. “Six billion dollars could help 42 million people who will literally die“If no one comes to their aid, argued the boss of the UN organization. A donation that would correspond to only 2% of the fortune of Elon Musk, who currently holds $ 306.5 billion.

The response from the boss of SpaceX was not long in coming: “If WFP can precisely describe under this Twitter thread how six billion dollars can solve world hunger, I would immediately sell Tesla shares and make this donation.“, He promised on the social network.

Surprised by the billionaire’s arrogance, David Beasley immediately clarified his point: “Six billion dollars will not solve world hunger, but it will prevent geopolitical instability, massive migration and save 42 million people from the brink of famine“. Before proposing a meeting “anywhere, on Earth or in space“To the billionaire, who finally retorted:”Explain to us exactly where the money goes, light is a wonderful thing“. So would six billion dollars be enough to stem global famine? And is hunger in the world just a question of money?

