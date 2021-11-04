Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès: this amateur detective who found new elements

Is Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès dead or still alive? For Arjen, a cyber investigator, there is no doubt that the most wanted man in France is alive and well. He told Konbini on October 28, 2021, how he was leading this hunt from his home.

He is the most wanted man in France. Since April 2021, Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès no longer gave any sign of life and is suspected of having killed all members of his family. For some, there is no longer any doubt that he is now dead. Only, for Arjen, a cyber-investigator, he is indeed alive. This is in any case what he confided on October 28, 2021, to Konbini. He launched a fascinated search group to find the father of the family. According to him, with their research on the internet, he discovered facts that prove that he is still alive. “By hacking certain sites, one sometimes found unpublished photos or never appeared in the press. On this case, we saw that there were things to discover, and that we could give a new perspective“, he confided.

After ten years of searching for numerous leads that have never succeeded, there are only two investigators left to try to solve this case. If they worked on many clues, the cyber-investigator, ensures that there is still a parameter that has not been analyzed. “Xavier, before he disappeared, he had to say to himself: ‘There are people who are going to find clues, I must cover up these tracks.’ He did it for his site, the Commercial Route, which he did away with, so maybe he did it on Facebook as well.“, he asked himself.

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès would still be alive

He was questioned by numerous messages on the Facebook group. Today, he is waiting for the gendarmes to also peel this track which may be able to go back to Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès. One thing is certain, this matter should generate much more attention.

