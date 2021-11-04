Xavier Niel, Patrick Drahi, Vincent Bolloré and Martin Bouygues soon to be auditioned under oath

The Senate will investigate the concentration of the media in France. Several billionaires will be summoned and auditioned.

The merger between TF1 and M6, but also the marriage between Vivendi and Lagardère or the successive acquisitions in the press of Xavier Niel, Bernard Arnault and Patrick Drahi, all subjects which today question the Senate at a time when major industrialists control French newspapers, TV channels and radio stations. This November 2 was voted the creation of a commission of inquiry on media concentration which will require certain big bosses or the CSA or the Competition Authority to take an oath and thus be heard. The founder of Free (Le Monde, Nouvel Obs, Nice Matin, Paris Turf), that of Altice (BFMTV, RMC), or even Vincent Bolloré (Canal +) and Martin Bouygues (TF1) are already mentioned.





Initiated by several PS senators and composed of 21 members from several committees (cultural affairs and economic affairs), it will be created on November 18 and will take place for 6 months. The objective is “To shed light on the purchasing and grouping conditions which have resulted in this highly concentrated press and audiovisual landscape”, abstract Patrick Kanner, president of the socialist group, ecologist and republican in the Senate.

“Lately, the phenomenon of concentration has increased and is entering the public debate. The commission of inquiry should look at both the economic aspects by studying the conditions of redemptions, societal with new uses and new media players and the political dimension with the defense of pluralism of opinion and freedom. expression “, adds for its part in a joint letter Sylvie Robert, senator PS of Ille-et-Vilaine. Because it must be said today, certain rules on media concentration seem quite obsolete and deserve to be modernized. This subject was not mentioned during the debate on the audiovisual reform project, finally postponed to Greek calendars in 2020.

Source: Le Figaro