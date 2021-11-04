Xbox Free Play Days: here are the 3 games playable for free this weekend | Xbox one

Like every week, Microsoft is making playable Xbox games available for free for a weekend. The giant has just formalized the list of games that we announced to you this morning. This week, it is therefore the turn of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Street Power Football to join the list of games to be tested as part of the Free Play Days.

As usual, if you decide to continue the experience, promotions on the Microsoft Store apply on the different titles.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Promotion at almost 30% off.

€ 26.99 for 3 months instead of € 38.99. Use the promo code “ENEBA3” and choose the cheapest price on the page. -> See the promotional offer

Download Ghost Recon Breakpoint for Xbox

Become an elite soldier of the top-secret Ghost unit, on a mission to Auroa. This isolated archipelago somewhere in the South Pacific has indeed severed all contact with the outside world since the defection of the company Skell Technology. The Wolves, a renegade Spec Ops unit led by your ex-brother-in-arms, have taken control and are hunting you down. Explore this vast environment at the head of your squad and rescue civilians without being spotted.

> Download the game





Download Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for Xbox

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is the sequel to the famous Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide. Face off against the forces of Chaos and the Skaven with your friends in this epic 4-player co-op game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles universe. Vermintide 2 takes the first-person combat game a step further with an all-new enemy faction, 15 new careers, talent trees, new weapons, an improved loot system, and much more.

> Download the game

Download Street Power Football for Xbox

This arcade-style street football game combines hellish style with high-intensity action. Face off against street football legends or friends in different wacky game modes and on diverse terrains, with insane moves and Superpowers to become King of the Street.

> Download the game