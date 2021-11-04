Xbox Game Pass: Epic Big Budget Strategy Game To Be Added To Service Upon Launch

the Xbox Game Pass certainly gives access to the productions of Xbox Game Studios from their launch, as Forza Horizon 5 in a few days. But thanks to many partnerships forged by Microsoft, indie or big budget titles also land in the catalog of the service from the day of their official release.

Football Manager 2022 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will have that chance this month, and now another game, strategy this time, will follow their path early next year. It is Total War: Warhammer III, the last born of Creative Assembly, recently postponed to 2022. Its release date has just been set at February 17, and it is from that day that he will integrate the Xbox Game Pass for PC !

Prepare for war! Armies from the Warhammer universe will be present in Total War: Warhammer III, available in Game Pass for PC on February 17, 2022. This is not only the first appearance of the series of strategy games critically acclaimed by Games Workshop and Creative Assembly in Game Pass for PC, but also by the conclusion of the gripping story the series has been advancing for the past 5 years. Expect to experience the richest and best of Total War: Warhammer, featuring six factions, nine Legendary Lords, and endless replayability. Total War: Warhammer III will allow you to reunite with your favorite factions, like Kislev and the Grand Cathay, who will face waves of demons and monsters from the Realms of Chaos. Each faction leader seeks to gain the power of immortality by obtaining the breath of a dying god, you will have to manage your empire, lead incredible armies and use magic as weapons to achieve victory. Total War: Warhammer III is our richest Total War, with more factions, a bigger map, more mechanics, a deeper story, radically redesigned systems and new types of battles. Invade the Realms of Chaos and try to survive against the endless hordes of the Gods of Chaos to obtain artefacts indispensable for war. Succumb to Chaos or fight in multiple Campaigns, all of which will have multiple Conclusions. You can expect lots of expansions and updates, as well as a few surprises that we haven’t mentioned yet … Conquer your demons and the world in Total War: Warhammer III, available in Game Pass for PC on February 17, 2022.



For memory, SEGA had already collaborated with Xbox to add Humankind to Game Pass when it is released and will soon do the same with its flagship football simulation game. The editor takes the opportunity to announce that the breed pack Ogre Kingdoms will be offered with pre-orders and all versions purchased before February 24.

This Race Pack introduces the Ogre Kingdoms and their two legendary Lords, Grissus Golden Tooth and Skrag the Boner, to the campaign, allowing players to lead an army of colossal warriors and primal beasts in search of loot, gold and meat for their insatiable paunch. In combat, these brutes excel at bombarding their enemies with ranged attacks before descending into the shattered enemy ranks thanks to the irresistible charge of their monstrous cavalry. During their campaign, they wage a bloody war from their nomadic camps located in the heart of the Mountains of Tears, always ready to accept lucrative contracts and add Big Names to their titles.

If you like these kinds of experiences then you will get what you pay for. Those who prefer to buy the game directly can get it as an edition Limited for € 59.99 on Amazon.com.



