XV of France: Romain Ntamack and Matthieu Jalibert associated to face Argentina, discover the composition of the Blues

The composition of the XV of France who will face Argentina, as part of the autumn tour, was announced this Thursday at noon.

Fabien Galthié and Raphaël Ibanez announced the composition of the XV of France which will face Argentina, this Saturday, November 6, for the first match of the autumn tour of French rugby players.

The opening halfs Romain Ntamack and Matthieu Jalibert will be titular, as center and opener, with the XV of France. The Toulousain Thibaud Flament will live, him, his first selection with the Blues of Antoine Dupont, appointed captain for the November tests.

Ntamack and Jalibert have already played 9 minutes in blue

If the idea trotted in the head of the staff of the Blues, the decision to start with such a team was precipitated by the injuries of two potential holders in the center, Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92) and Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), as much as by the form of the star of Union Bordeaux Bègles (95 points in eight league matches).

As England or New Zealand are used to, France will therefore align against the Pumas two professional forerunners in order to streamline its game and take advantage of their qualities in the kicking game. Ntamack and Jalibert have already played together in Blue, the time of nine minutes against Wales (27-23) in the 2020 Six Nations Tournament.





Coach Fabien Galthié has also opted for a new-look third row with François Cros, Anthony Jelonch and Cameron Woki, due to the absence of the usual captain Charles Ollivon, who is injured. Grégory Alldritt is relegated to the bench. Montpellier pillar Mohamed Haouas and Toulon winger Gabin Villière, absent from injury at the start of the rally, are back in the starting XV, where Perpignan’s back Melvyn Jaminet will have to confirm his fine performances in Australia.

Seven Toulouse

In total, seven players from Stade Toulouse (Baille, Marchand, Flament, Cros, Jelonch, Dupont, Ntamack), champion of France and Europe last season, will start against the Pumas. To which we must add the hooker Peato Mauvaka, replacing at the kick-off. UBB, current leader of the Top 14, has two players in the starting XV: Jalibert and Woki.

The XV of France must play three games: against Argentina this Saturday, November 6, against Georgia on November 14 and against New Zealand on November 20.