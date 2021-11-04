The exodus continues for the American digital giants. Access to the services of what was one of the most popular search engines in the early days of the Internet is now closed from mainland China, due to a ” increasingly difficult business and legal environment Yahoo said in a statement released Tuesday, November 2.

Yahoo is leaving China for good, but in reality there was not much left of the famous early internet search engine. The Sunnyvale company was until Monday reduced to a weather app and a few pages of articles in foreign languages.





From now on, it will no longer be possible to access any of its services from the People’s Republic of China. A decision justified by a ” challenging environment “, In a statement from the group published Tuesday, November 2. The same euphemism was used last month by Microsoft to explain the departure of LinkedIn, the last major foreign social network to leave a market of more than a billion Internet users.

The story of a long count: after having been accused of compromising with Chinese censorship When it started, Yahoo had to shut down its messaging service and web portal, then its research and development center in Beijing in 2015.

This departure comes when the Chinese authorities have decided to take back control of its “GAFAM” – including Alibaba which had previously obtained the authorization to operate Yahoo China – and more generally in a context of ” deep reform »The economy of high tech and ” numerical revolution “.

Coming into force on Monday, the new law on the protection of personal data which was designed to protect the confidentiality of user information is already having a significant impact on e-commerce platforms or in the online video game sector. Not to mention the vast tax reform announced for the beginning of next year, supposed to put foreign and Chinese companies on an equal footing.

