Yann Barthès shocked on the set of Quotidien by the resounding slap of Nathalie Baye!

Before showing a documentary on Valérie Lemercier, TMC was broadcasting Quotidien with Yann Barthès! The host faced Nathalie Baye and Lina Khoudri. The two actresses were on the set for the promotion of the film Haute Couture.

The trailer for the feature film by Sylvie Ohayon. In which a few seconds broadcast, we can the mother of Laura Smet give a slap to her partner game. “Can I ask you if she gave you a real slap?”, asked TMC host Lina Khoudri. The latter indicated, while reassuring the former presenter of the Petit Journal on Canal +, that the real sound of the slap had been heard in the clip that had just been broadcast. “But it’s okay she was gentle,” she added.





“She didn’t look gentle on the slap”, continued Yann Barthès. “Can’t remember if it was a real slap or not?”, intervened the ex-wife of Johnny Hallyday saying that she did not know how to pretend. “I thought the slaps were always wrong”, said surprised the host. “It is true that there is often the slap where one says to move the head, but it is often a bit bogus anyway”, explained the one who became a grandmother for the first time a few months ago. “But I don’t have a memory of extreme pain. Everything is fine, she’s not a torturer.”, finally concluded Lina Khoudri.

In this achievement, Sylvie Ohayon will once again explore the world of the suburbs that inhabits it through the meeting of two women from different social classes!

