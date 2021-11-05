2 years after her stroke, Catherine Deneuve gives news about her health

The actress playing on November 24 of In his lifetime lifts a corner of the veil on his state of health, two years after his stroke. She confides her desire to shoot.

Catherine Deneuve is back in the cinema, two years after her stroke on the set of the drama In his lifetime, which hits theaters on November 24. After a first public appearance last July at the Cannes Film Festival, the star delivers rare confidences about his state of health in the columns of the magazine She.

“My health problem happened to me long before the pandemic, while we were filming in a hospital,” recalls Catherine Deneuve. “Being hospitalized in an emergency, on the spot where it was filmed, had never happened to anyone. It’s absolutely incredible! I was very lucky, because I was more touched than anything else by this Stroke. And yet, even though I was little affected, it took me a long time to recover exactly, to be sure that everything was perfectly in its place. “

Catherine Deneuve prefers to relativize her state of health in relation to the pandemic. “My own situation was swept away and overtaken by the Covid. What had happened to me no longer mattered so much. Everyone had known or knew the sick, the dead, the tragedies. Everyone was caught up in it. the same screed. And I was no longer ‘excluded’ or protected. Like everyone else, I felt close to people I didn’t know. “





“I really want to tour again”

Now restored, this actress who usually multiplies projects dreams of playing again. “Apart from a shooting in Belgium for a few days, I haven’t really resumed yet and I have refused films that I found less obvious to me. But today, I want to say it, I have again very want to turn! “

In his lifetime, which marks her third collaboration with Emmanuelle Bercot after She leaves (2013) and Heads up (2015), features Catherine Deneuve as the mother of a man (Benoit Magimel) condemned by cancer.