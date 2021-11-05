2021, a space design odyssey

The “Homo Spatius” exhibition at the Cité du design in Saint-Etienne shows the growing role of design in the history of the conquest of space. CITY OF DESIGN

On July 21, 1969, the American astronaut Neil Armstrong left his boot print on the lunar surface: a little more than fifty years later, the image of this trace still has something iconic. On that day, the “Homo spatius” took a huge step forward for man and left behind an indelible mark in the memory of mankind. It is through this concept of “Homo spatius”, like a new age ofHomo sapiens, that the Cité du design, in Saint-Etienne, retraces the epic of space exploration.





In this conquest of territories still virgin and hostile to man, the exhibition shows that the links between design and space have never been simple. The space universe, traditionally preempted by the military and engineering, remains focused primarily on performance and safety issues. And so far, this has left little room in its history for the intervention of other disciplines. “It is with the arrival of the orbital stations that recourse to the expertise of architects and designers will begin alongside engineers to think about the habitability of crew living spaces over longer periods of time”, explains Michel Faup, assistant director of anticipation and emergence at the National Center for Space Studies (CNES) and curator of the “Homo spatius” exhibition.

A key figure and a pioneer in space design, the Russian Galina Balashova was associated with the Soviet Space Program from the very beginning of the 1960s. Now 89 years old, the architect and designer was involved in the layout of the spaceship at the time. Soyuz but also in that of the Salyut and Mir space stations. “Where would cosmonauts sleep? Where and how were they going to eat? Where should the toilet be placed? These considerations were foreign to engineers. They simply did not have the idea that we had to be able to sleep in space and that we needed a wardrobe ”, she explains in the monograph dedicated to her by the German architect and publisher Philipp Meuser for DOM editions (Galina Balashova: Architect of the Soviet Space Program, 2015. A French version is expected in 2022 (B2 editions).

Galina Balashova notably has the idea, simple but effective, of painting the ceiling and the floor differently to recreate landmarks. Its color code “Green floor, blue-gray ceiling, light yellow walls” takes shape in his magnificent watercolors. Galina Balashova’s essential contribution to spatial design has long remained in the shadows. For many years, however, she was the only designer really associated with space travel.

You have 69.03% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.