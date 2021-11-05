2021 MacBook Pro review: new hope

Over the past few days we have reviewed the many facets of this 2021 generation of MacBook Pros. It’s time to conclude with the final points related to their use. These machines are exceptional in many ways. This does not prevent some faults which could be temporary for the most part.

After a few days of use, mainly sedentary but where it has also happened that we move, the massive appearance of these laptops was not forgotten so quickly. It is less sensitive on the large format – the 16 “Intel was already a beautiful beast and we stay more or less on this diagonal – than on the 14” against the 13 “.

Design: end of diet

Our eye having been used for years to sharp machines, weaning takes a little time. There is a new regime in force at Apple where we do not hesitate to sweep past doctrines to establish new ones based on pragmatism … and greater customer listening.

There was a precedent with the rather closed little Mac Pro of 2013, replaced in 2019 by a towering, more open tower. Bis repetita with these MacBook Pro. The 2021 range comes to end a period defined by a certain philosophy for portable machines and which also lasted six years.

It is more common for computers to get thinner, when the reverse happens, the brain has to adjust. And it’s not just a question of visual impression. 200 grams more between a 13 “Intel / M1 and the 14” is the equivalent of an iPhone 13 added on the scale. At first glance at the machine, I almost had the impression of seeing one of those countless laptop PCs that borrowed heavily from Apple’s design but lacked the finesse.

2021 MacBook Pro review: a massive overhaul

There are no accessories optimized for the new MacBook Pros yet.

We would have liked Apple to accompany the release of this family with a range of custom covers – its own or handpicked partners – as it does with each new range of iPhone as soon as they are marketed. MacBook redesigns are rare enough to be surprised at such a missed opportunity. We can bet that the Apple Store will soon see covers arriving, because even if these machines exude solidity, the most careful will want to protect their investment.

No more MacBook Pro inscription under the screen, the signature is now stamped in the metal under the laptop

The notch does as it pleases

If you had been told that one day Apple would snub Intel, AMD and Nvidia for its Macs, you might have laughed. And you would have had the same reaction if, when the iPhone X was released, you had been predicted that its notch would one day hang from the top of your MacBook screen.

The name of MacBook Pro having been erased from the screen, the notch now makes it possible to identify flawlessly a portable Mac from a PC …

After the initial surprise, this notch is forgotten … or almost. It all depends on the software you are using. You can quickly stop worrying about it for a very simple reason: you spend most of your time with your gaze on a large central and horizontal strip of the screen. We only make brief forays into the menu bar, and again, the more agile among you operate through keyboard shortcuts. This notch is therefore found outside the field of vision, especially on the 16 “model with its larger screen.

By its presence, however, it helps to thicken the menu bar. On other laptops, the bar looks cramped in comparison, with almost packed menu names. Here there is a lot of space around the headings, creating a very clear distance with the open menu below, much like you can see in some iPadOS interface elements. It has no functional impact, it’s just a visible aesthetic difference.