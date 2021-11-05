“50 kg for 1m77”, “Fine parts”, “Old disgusting” …

Karine Le Marchand, darling host and accomplished mother, made very intimate confidences in the columns of Gala. The ADP star spoke about her family, the breakup with her daughter’s father, but also her debut in Fashion and the “unhealthy” backside of the decor …

Spontaneous, natural and sparkling, Karine Le Marchand was not elected favorite host of the French for nothing! Now a true PAF star, the 53-year-old presenter and Alya’s mom, nineteen years old, opened up about her childhood and her personal life in an exclusive interview for Gala. She, who was raised only by her mother and grew up without a father figure, reproduced the same pattern with her daughter. “I am my own father. I only have me. I grew up without a pillar and I am my daughter’s“, she unveiled.

Karine Le Marchand: the break with the father of her daughter

It is at the age of 34 years old that she gave birth to the girl: “I had problems getting pregnant, I’ve been operated. She is an ultra desired child “. But at the time, the host of theLove is in the Meadow separates against her will from her ex-boyfriend shortly after the baby’s arrival. “It wasn’t my doing“said Karine Le Marchand, who revealed that Alya’s father was alive”abroad”. It was therefore solo that she created a fusional relationship with her daughter. “What is certain is that I was extremely happy to raise my daughter on my own. This fusion, even if I didn’t want it, I loved it“, she continued.





Karine Le Marchand: all the men in her life

After this separation, Karine Le Marchand lived other beautiful love stories. She was first in a relationship with the singer Passi between 2005 and 2006, then fell in love in 2007 with the former footballer Lilian thuram, with whom she separated in 2013.

The pretty brunette was also seen for a while alongside JoeyStarr... Very different personalities. “I liked very stable people, but boring to death, and I was seduced by men with whom we do not build, I knew it, but that did not prevent me from going through a parenthesis “, assumed the fifth birthday.

In search of love, she does not exclude certain encounters likely to upset her daily life: “I can let myself be captured by a singular character who kidnaps me from my orderly life. I never looked for my clone “. Notice to hardened singles …

Karine Le Marchand: her past as an “unhealthy” model

Before becoming the Farmers’ Cupid, Karine Le Marchand was a top model for two years. At only 17, she left Lorraine to go to Paris and register for the Elite agency, Directed by Gerald Marie. Asked about the man today accused of rape and sexual assault, the host remembered a perverted atmosphere: “The only thing I remember is that there was at the time, fine games organized by disgusting old men, it was unhealthy, but agreed “.

Karine Le Marchand: her fight against anorexia

Stéphane Plaza’s best friend has also confided in an illness that has plagued him for a long time:‘anorexia. While a model, the star of M6, which is said “in “hyper control “, dangerously lost weight because of a malicious remark. “When I started I was told that I had too many hips. I started to play sports, I hardly ate anymore…, I went below 50 kilos for 1m77 “, she told Gala, adding that she was “all or nothing in life”.