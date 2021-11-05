500,000 deaths from Covid-19 in Europe this winter? Doctors divided over WHO estimates

The WHO may well worry about the increase in contamination in Europe which could lead to half a million additional deaths, epidemiologists are divided on its alarmism.

1000 deaths per day in Russia, record for the daily number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in Romania, outbreak of contaminations in Germany … While the World Health Organization was alarmed Thursday at the rate “very worrying” transmission currently observed in Europe which could lead to 500,000 additional deaths by next February, researchers are divided on the analysis of this institution.

A very strong increase in eastern Europe

The concern is shared by the professor of Public Health, Philippe Amouyel.

“We are still in a violent fourth wave because it is the Delta variant that is spreading. Depending on the vaccination rate, the presence of a health pass, the repercussions of the arrival of this variant are very different from a If we take the countries of the former Eastern bloc, the increase in cases is very strong because of a vaccination which is very low and (…) the number deaths will therefore be high if nothing more is done, “said the epidemiologist on BFMTV this Friday.

In the Czech Republic, there is an increase in daily cases of around 120% in one week, as in Hungary (+ 103%). Romania currently has twice as many deaths as in previous waves. In Bulgaria and Latvia, one-day death records could soon be broken, given the epidemic trend.

“Hello, scare me”

The very dark picture drawn up by the WHO in the face of these dramatic figures does not hold, however, judges Philippe Froguel, geneticist at the University Hospital of Lille.





“This announcement is probably false because we are able to say what will happen in 2 or 3 weeks, no more. WHO is also trying to exist. (…) All that is’ hello, scare me ‘, it’s not very useful to terrorize populations, “first judge the professor of medicine this Friday on RMC.

The researcher also considers the situation on the health front very disparate.

“Between Russia, where there are thousands of deaths every day, and France, the situations are so different (..). Putin, despite his authoritarian regime, does not manage to vaccinate his population. In France, we has 80% of the vaccinated population. In us too, there is an increase in cases. But there is no big increase in the number of people who come to the hospital nor of deaths “, still estimates the director of CNRS research.

Maintain barrier gestures

In Western European countries and particularly in France, the number of deaths is indeed much lower than in the past – even if we note a slight increase in the United Kingdom and Belgium. One difference is notable: vaccination. All the countries where deaths are rising sharply have lower vaccination coverage than the European Union average (64%).

Philippe Amouyel, calls for him to intensify the recall campaign in favor of the third dose for eligible people and to maintain barrier gestures, especially wearing a mask and frequent hand washing.

Faced with the incidence rates on the rise in many territories in France, the wearing of the mask has also made a return to primary school in about forty departments.