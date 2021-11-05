9-year-old saves her parents’ lives thanks to Face ID

Jayline, 9, showed exemplary composure when her parents suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. While the latter were lying unconscious, she had the reflex to unlock her father’s smartphone with her face and then call for help.

A very strong storm last week left many homes in Boston without power. After 3 days without light, Jayline’s family, 9, decides to install a generator outside their house. However, his parents then decide to bring him inside, after having of course turned him off. Unfortunately, this precaution was not sufficient to avoid the worst. In a few minutes, the house fills up with carbon monoxide.





Quickly, Jayline’s mother falls unconscious under the effect of toxic gas. “I thought it was just a headache, then two or three minutes later, I didn’t feel anything anymore”, reports the latter. Her father then utters a cry of distress, which alerts the little girl who hadn’t noticed anything until now. By rushing into his parents’ room, she discovers them both motionless.

At 9, she calls for help with her father’s iPhone

Rather than panicking, Jayline decides to take matters into her own hands. She then grabs her father’s iPhone and uses Face ID to unlock it and immediately call for help. Once the emergencies were warned, she took her 7-year-old sister outside to seek help from her neighbors. A few minutes later, her parents were taken into care.

So all ends well for the Brandao family, thanks to the reactivity of the 9-year-old girl. “She was so smart”, his mother said. “It was very scary. If she hadn’t called for help right away, I don’t know what would have happened ”. We do not know the model of the iPhone in question. Note, however, that since iOS 15, Face ID allows you to do without a password.

Source: Boston 25 News