A day after joining Instagram, Jay-Z quits the social network

A little tour and then go. Jay-Z deleted his Instagram account a day after joining the social network. The American rapper had accumulated nearly two million subscribers in a few hours … while he only followed his wife Beyoncé. The couple, married since 2008, have three children: 9-year-old Blue Ivy and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Jay-Z had joined the social network to promote his latest project, the feature film “The Harder They Fall”. The film, which reunites Idris Elba and Regina King, was released this Thursday on Netflix. It tells the story of Nat Love, an African-American slave turned legendary cowboy from the Wild West.





The American artist told E! News that it was important that the cast be made up entirely of black actors. “I like being part of projects that broaden our horizons. Once the horizon widens for us, it widens for Asians, for Mexicans, for everyone, ”he said. The interpreter of “Niggas in Paris” attended the premiere of “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles. Singer Seal had appeared on the red carpet alongside his daughter Leni.