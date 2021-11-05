a new anti-Covid vaccine, better than the others?





NOVAVAX. After being authorized in Indonesia at the start of the week, Novavax’s anti-Covid vaccine, Covovax, whose effectiveness would be 100% on severe and moderate forms, is expected in France.

The American pharmaceutical company specializing in Novavax vaccines, saw its Covovax vaccine be authorized for the first time: Indonesia effectively authorized the vaccine against Covid-19 on Monday 1er November. It will be produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). It therefore seems very likely that it will soon be authorized and then available in France. The distribution of the Novavax vaccine in Indonesia could effectively boost its deployment around the world. Monday 1er November, Novavax said it had filed an authorization request with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and in Canada. In addition, requests are being studied in the United Kingdom, Australia, and another has also been filed with the World Health Organization (WHO). Novavax expected to file an application in the United States “by the end of the year,” the company said.





How effective is the Covovax vaccine?

Very promising, Covovax would have a vaccine efficacy similar, or even superior to that of other currently authorized vaccines. Thus, Novavax had affirmed, Monday, June 14, that its anti-Covid vaccine was, overall, 90.4% effective, including against variants, and 100% against moderate and severe forms, following the results of a study carried out on 30,000 people in the United States and Mexico.

What is the technology of the vaccine?

Covovax uses a different technology than that used by messenger RNA vaccines. Thus, if “the vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna provide genetic instructions which allow the body to manufacture a protein, this famous ‘Spike’ protein, of advanced which will induce the immune response”, specifies Jean-Michel Dogné, director of the pharmacy department from UNamur and member of the Vaccination Task Force, Covovax is a so-called “subunit” vaccine. In other words, it relies on proteins to trigger immune protection and does not contain viruses.

This protein subunit technology is already known, being used in particular in vaccines against hepatitis B or against human papillomavirus infections. However, it has been improved within the framework of Covovax: the subunit has been assembled there into nanoparticles and the adjuvant (in a vaccine, the adjuvant is essential to allow an immune response leading to protection) used is new and has not yet been used in other vaccines.

Although it uses a different technology, Covovax is to be administered in the same way as messenger RNA vaccines, in two doses approximately 21 days apart. In addition, Novavax’s anti-Covid vaccine is easier to store (and therefore to distribute) than its competitors: it can be stored between 2 ° C and 8 ° C, so it will be easier to store in developing countries.