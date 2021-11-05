a shameful odd stain, Genesio warns before OL

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: top 10 of the most used Rennes

Stade Rennais is continuing its path in the Europa Conference Conference. Yesterday, Bruno Genesio’s men stretched the fine streak of French football in European Cups by winning small against Mura (1-0). It was Loïc Badé who became the hero of the Rouge et Noir by scoring the only goal of the game in the money time. Still, the SRFC showed a lack of overwhelming pace and impact. Observers were in shock.

“This last quarter of an hour is a monumental shame. There are towers in reserve that are being lost, ”railed So Foot journalist Clément Gavard. “We will only remember the result. Stade Rennais is still the leader of its group, after a more than average match. Sometimes worried about a very weak opponent. Far from being reassuring, ”added Pierre Lejolivet of Ouest France.

Genesio could only confirm the trend at a press conference: “This last quarter of an hour annoyed me, this feverishness after the goal. We must progress in this aspect. This was already the case in Troyes. We must simplify our game. ”OL, which travels to Rennes on Sunday at the end of the 13th day of L1, is warned (8:45 pm).

