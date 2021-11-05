a shameful odd stain, Genesio warns before OL

More

    Stade Rennais is continuing its path in the Europa Conference Conference. Yesterday, Bruno Genesio’s men stretched the fine streak of French football in European Cups by winning small against Mura (1-0). It was Loïc Badé who became the hero of the Rouge et Noir by scoring the only goal of the game in the money time. Still, the SRFC showed a lack of overwhelming pace and impact. Observers were in shock.

    “This last quarter of an hour is a monumental shame. There are towers in reserve that are being lost, ”railed So Foot journalist Clément Gavard. “We will only remember the result. Stade Rennais is still the leader of its group, after a more than average match. Sometimes worried about a very weak opponent. Far from being reassuring, ”added Pierre Lejolivet of Ouest France.

    Genesio could only confirm the trend at a press conference: “This last quarter of an hour annoyed me, this feverishness after the goal. We must progress in this aspect. This was already the case in Troyes. We must simplify our game. ”OL, which travels to Rennes on Sunday at the end of the 13th day of L1, is warned (8:45 pm).

    to summarize

    The sluggish victory of Stade Rennais on Thursday in the Europa League Conference against the Slovenes of Mura (1-0) did not at all convince a very irritated Bruno Genesio at a press conference. Neither do the observers of the Breton club.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

