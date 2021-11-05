A star of the Marseillais accused of rape: tears, explanations and dark revelations on Snapchat

Decidedly, accusations of rape have been increasing for a week. Last weekend, comedian Ary Abittan was arrested at his home and then taken into custody for 48 hours. Accused of rape by a 21-year-old young woman, Ary Abittan denies the facts outright. An investigation is underway. Ary Abittan was indicted and remanded in custody. Three days later, it was singer Jean-Luc Lahaye who was targeted by the same accusations.

Jean-Luc Lahaye was arrested and taken into police custody for “rape and sexual assault on a minor over 15” and “corruption of a minor”, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in Paris, according to “Le Parisien”. The singer’s daughter and the mothers of the two plaintiffs were also arrested. Jean-Luc Lahaye is suspected of having sexually abused two teenage girls between 2013 and 2015, when they were 16 and 17 years old.

“I was on the verge of suicide”





This Thursday, November 4, 2021, Greg Yega, from the reality TV show “Les Marseillais”, is accused of rape. As the blogger Aqababe tells us, the alleged victim declares that the facts took place on the night of October 23, 2021 in Amiens. “The girl would have, I say well, would not have lodged a complaint yet,” reveals the blogger. On the other hand, the young woman would have “disclosed this story to bloggers”.

Greg Yega spoke this Thursday evening on his Snapchat account, giving his side of the story. He claims to have “flirted” with the young woman without showing insistence. In tears, he then explained that he was the victim of financial blackmail. “I tremble, you do not know this pressure I have on a daily basis. I no longer sleep at night because I am being blackmailed (…) I suffer so much”, explains Greg Yega before continuing. : “It’s been several days that I have been the victim of harassment, threats and blackmail (…) I was on the verge of suicide”. Greg Yega announced that he had filed a complaint for “blackmail, harassment and extortion”.

