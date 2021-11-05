after the urban rodeos in Lyon, “Daltons” interrupt OL-Prague

At Parc OL,

“Live from the OL stadium, the Daltons entering the field. “On its Instagram account, the Lyon rap group” Daltons “, which has distinguished itself in recent weeks by increasing the number of urban rodeos, broadcast Thursday evening behind the scenes of the intrusion on the lawn of two of its members, in full Europa League match between OL and Sparta Prague (3-0).

We were playing the 38th minute of play when they, located at the bottom of the south turn, stepped over barriers to slip onto the lawn of Parc OL and force the game to be interrupted for a few minutes. An episode that could be worth the Lyon club to be sanctioned by UEFA, even if it recalls that they are not supporters of OL.

“They don’t deserve to be talked about”

The previous day, the “Daltons” (who have suffered four arrests for two weeks) had warned the authorities on their social networks, while one of theirs had just been sentenced to eight months in prison: “We are preparing a bad guy there, it takes a lot more to shoot down a Dalton. At the next meeting, we’ll give you back the change ”.

In the midst of the wild rodeos of “Daltons” in Lyon, two of them have just entered the lawn of the @GroupamaStadium in full #OLSPA. One of them took a very long time to be caught by the security services. @20 minutes pic.twitter.com/plcVIbPCTa

– Jérémy Laugier (@JeremyLaugier) November 4, 2021

OL were therefore the new victim of repeated provocations from Lyon rappers. Asked about this subject after Lyon’s qualification for the knockout stages of the Europa League, Dutch coach Peter Bosz did not hide his annoyance: “I don’t think they deserve to be talked about. It has nothing to do with football ”.

Islam Slimani regrets the intrusion of these two particular spectators. – OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

Double scorer Thursday night against Sparta Prague, Algerian striker Islam Slimani was just as disappointed to have witnessed such an incident, which somewhat tarnished a perfect evening on the sporting front: “It marks a stopping time in the match. It’s not good to do these things that can penalize the players and the club. It remains to be seen how UEFA will react in Lucky Luke mode.