Albert and Charlene of Monaco soon to be divorced? Prince addresses “disturbing and hurtful” revelations

After 10 years of marriage, Albert and Charlene of Monaco are going through a crisis this year. The princess has been away from the principality since last May, and if for her part, she is going through very difficult times in South Africa, due to her health problems and the distance from her home, she ” her husband misses her dearly.

And while the German weekly Bunte announced their divorce last July, the prince dotted the i’s. In the columns of Point of View, a few days ago, the dad of the scolded: “These publications appeared in various places were extremely disturbing and hurtful. For my wife, for me and for Monaco ”.





About the mother of his legitimate children, the princely twins Jacques and Gabriella, he gave reassuring news. “She’s doing a lot better. This last operation, which concerned the nasal septum, went very well ”. And to add: “We will be able to consider his return very soon. And I can tell you that she will be in Monaco long before the national holiday. It is not possible for me to give you the exact date, but I promise you that you will know when the time comes ”.

Enough to suggest that she will be on the Rock in the next 2 weeks. After that, Albert II hopes that she can accompany him to Dubai, where he is soon to go on the occasion of the Universal Exhibition.

