an investigation opened after the violent assault of a young woman

Marine, 18, was thrown to the ground by two individuals and received a hammer blow to the head on the night of October 31, 2021.

His photo, posted publicly on his Instagram account, has been seen by several hundred thousand people. We see the swollen and bleeding face of Marine, 18, after a violent assault in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine), Sunday October 31 at 3:15 am. The young woman was returning from an evening with a friend.

Read alsoIn Lyon, a man beaten up after defending his harassed girlfriend

“Good evening, I got kicked and hammered by two men. One was wearing a black tracksuit and the other a gray tracksuit. They were hooded (…) It is very hard for me to post myself on the networks but it is probably my last option in order to do myself justice“Writes the young woman in her publication posted three days ago.

SEE ALSO – Is insecurity on the rise in France?





A hammer blow to the skull

The assault was confirmed at Figaro by a police source. “In Nanterre, on the night of October 31 at 3.15 a.m., two women leaving a party were followed by two individuals», We are told. “One of the women was caught, thrown to the ground and molested before receiving a hammer blow to the head. The attackers seized his purse and fled», Details this source.

Guest on the show Do not touch My TV (TPMP), Wednesday, November 3, Marine detailed the circumstances of his attack. “We were walking with my girlfriend in a moment full of joy (…) The light was orange, we were fine. I turned my head and saw these two men, one in gray and one in black. They had a choker», Began the young woman. Before continuing: “The faster I walked, the faster they walked (…) I started to run. Unfortunately I tripped and fell. Both hit me (…) The one in gray kicked me in my chest and in my head. He was laughing and he took pleasure in hitting me (…) The one in black took my bag and left. The man in gray pulled out a hammer and said ‘I’m going to finish you’ and then he hit me in the head with a hammer“. After her assault, Marine was rushed to hospital with relative urgency.

Contacted by Le Figaro Wednesday, November 3, Marine confirmed to us by text that she had lodged a complaint. The local police station opened an investigation.