Animal Crossing New Horizons, deserted islands: sail into the unknown with Admiral, our guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 introduced a lot of new content. Among these, you will have the possibility to sail to new random islands thanks to Admiral, an NPC who will then join your island.

Sea trip with Admiral

From your first connection after updating your game, Marie will inform you that it will be available to you from now on possible to take a boat trip to get to deserted islands. To try the adventure, you will need to get closer to the pontoon of your island to find there a captain.

By going there, you will meet Admiral, a new NPC who will accept, once a day, to take you on a remote random island against the sum of 1000 Miles Points.

Note that you will be able to skip the cutscene of his music by pressing B many times during this sequence.

Random islands

On site, you will be able to find a multitude of different islands to climate and fauna / flora sometimes very different of that present on your island.

Change of seasons

During your excursions, you will therefore be able to find islands which will not be not in the same season as yours, allowing you to find there manufacturing plans, resources and species that you could not have found otherwise at this time of year.

Different biomes

Rarely will you be able to find different biomes which will allow you to collect rare or even exclusive resources for this feature, this is for example the case of pink and white frangipani bushes and ivies present on our image below.





This new resource exclusive to this feature will allow you to craft new items of which you will find some plans by collecting abandoned bottles on the beaches of these same islands.

If you are lucky you might also come across islands filled with bell trees.

Gyroids

Each random island you visit will allow you to find a gyroid buried underground. These are strange artifacts who must be planted in the ground then watered to be restored the next day.

Once collected, place them in your home for them to produce a sweet melody depending on their shape. Collect them all to form an orchestra.

You will soon find all the information about gyroids in our guide dedicated to this topic.

