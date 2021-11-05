News tip Animal Crossing New Horizons, new vegetables: how to find and grow them? Our guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 introduced a lot of new content. Among these, new vegetables have appeared and will brighten up your island and your dishes.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 will allow you to find, grow and harvest five new vegetables. These are well hidden though, so this page of our full game walkthrough will explain where to find them and how to farm them.

New vegetables: who are they?

Since leaving the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0, five new vegetables are available in the game. Thus, as soon as it is installed, you will be able to find:

Where to find them?

You could find the five new vegetables in two different places.

Deserted islands

Starting by boat with Admiral, you will be able visit deserted islands. These very particular islands will allow you sometimes to find vegetables already planted and ready to be harvested.

Racine’s stand

When you go to Joe’s Island For open new businesses, you can open one for Root, the traveling walking NPC that you sometimes meet on your island. Once its stand is open, it will offer you new products. Among these you will find two types of vegetable seeds which will be renewed regularly.

You can then buy some for 280 bells each.





Once your seeds are in their pockets, go and plant them in a place provided for this purpose on your island and water them once a day until‘after three days they are reaching maturity.

Like pumpkins which are the sixth vegetable available in the game, note that even if you don’t water them, your vegetables will grow. They will however produce less harvestable units, so water your plants if you want to have maximum yield.

What are these new vegetables for

Beyond brightening up a part of your island, these five new vegetables will serve you as raw materials for many cooking recipes that you are now able to create if you have a kitchen worthy of the name in your house.

