Antonio Conte’s completely crazy first

It all started with a wonderful welcome, “Worthy of those reserved for heroes”, explains the Daily Mail. Long applauded when he entered the pitch, Antonio Conte, who led his first game on Thursday at the head of his new team, saw some Italian flags floating here and there in his honor. A great introduction for the transalpine technician who also quickly saw his Tottenham take things in hand. At the end of the first half hour, his Spurs were already leading by three goals, thanks to Heung-min Son (15th), Lucas Moura (22nd) and a goal against his camp from Jacob Rasmussen.

What to validate his choice to start in his traditional 3-4-3 after only two days of work with his new flock. Yes but now, the Vitesse Arnhem did not surrender and scored two goals before the break by Jacob Rasmussen (32nd), again him, and Matuz Bero (39th). Worse, at the hour mark, the former coach of Squadra Azzurra saw his defense leader, Argentina’s Cristian Romero, receive a second yellow card, synonymous with exclusion. Under tension until the end, he began to breathe when he saw the boxes raining in the camp opposite, with two expulsions in the last ten minutes (Danilo Doekhli 81st and Markus Schubert 85th).





Conte didn’t like everything …

Result, a first success in pain after an incredible scenario. “It was a crazy game. Usually, I don’t like this kind of crazy matches, because that means anything can happen. But at the same time, I think we deserve our victory. We were leading by three goals and conceded two avoidable goals. Then, after the red, we were in danger. But this victory is gold for these players. It will give confidence “, he blurted out at a post-match press conference before insisting.

“I think the players need a lot of work, but the problem is we have to find the time to do it. But we obviously have to make progress. It was a positive evening. But, in my mind, there is room to do much better. (…) Tactically and technically, the players will quickly understand what I want. I am not afraid of the workload. I know that you can only achieve great things by working hard ”, he concluded. Harry Kane & co are warned!