Apple M1 Pro / Max: subtle core management for an always fluid macOS

One of the secrets of the fluidity of Apple Silicon Macs is not only to be found on the side of chips designed by Apple, macOS also plays a determining role. The operating system dedicated to Macs has been updated at the same time as the hardware to make the most of the latter. Thrifty cores are used as often as possible and especially for all background tasks, leaving powerful cores available for user interactions.

How the iPhone taught the Mac to use its hearts better

This division of labor has been revised for the new, more powerful chips presented by Apple last month. Both the Apple M1 Pro and the Apple M1 Max have a CPU that can reach ten cores with a different organization. They have just two power-efficient cores, half the size of the Apple M1, but up to eight powerful cores, twice as many as the previous chip.

The organization of an Apple M1 Pro, with the two P-Clusters in the center, which contain the eight performing cores (image MacGeneration).

Unlike the first Apple Silicon chip, these newcomers don’t have enough thrifty cores to rely solely on them for most tasks. As a result, developer Howard Oakley shows on his blog that the organization is different and that performing cores are used more on MacBook Pros. That said, the “quality of service” which manages the priority of the tasks has been designed to keep as much as possible perfect fluidity for the user.

To achieve this, the developers in Cupertino rely on a three-level hierarchy for background tasks. The two energy-saving cores are used as often as possible, as on the Apple M1. If they are powerful enough to get the job done quickly, these are the only ones exploited, but they will usually be paired with performing cores. Not all eight at a time, however, macOS will limit itself to a maximum of four high-performance cores and leave the other four free. If the task requires even more power, the last four performing cores can be called upon, but they will return the hand as soon as possible.





On the left, a light task that relies mainly on the two thrifty cores at the top, and partly on four powerful cores in the middle. On the right, a heavier task that requires the ten hearts, but in priority the two thrifty, then the first four powerful.

The developer thus concludes that macOS tries to keep four free powerful cores on hand at all times. As long as they are not needed, they remain unused for background tasks, so they can be used instantly when the user takes an action. This is the key to feeling smooth in use, MacBook Pros almost always have spare available when the user needs it. It is also an essential point to limit consumption and offer excellent autonomy to these laptops.

Naturally, if you do some CPU heavy operation, all cores will be tapped, it would not make sense not to do so. Even then, macOS will try to free up half of the powerful cores, as this recorded example shows during a CPU-intensive task. Cores 7-10 are less used on average and it is only when the other six cores are not enough that they kick in.

Heavy duty uses all cores in the Apple M1 Pro / Max, but differently: Thrifty cores are almost 100% full throughout life, the first four performing cores are almost always used, and the last four are only briefly used.

Why leave four high-performance cores as free as possible? This figure was not chosen at random, it is understandable by taking a closer look at the chip designed by Apple and noting that the eight high-performance cores are grouped into two blocks of four, we are talking about ” clusters “. This is why macOS only uses four: under the hood, the system favors one cluster and leaves the second as little exploited as possible.

