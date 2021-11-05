are all job seekers entitled to it?

“

The premium is paid to the unemployed under what conditions? »Asks Lili, on The Voice answers you.

Thirty-eight million French people, whose monthly income is less than € 2,000 net, will receive exceptional aid of € 100 to counter the increase in fuel prices, and more generally energy. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced it this Thursday, October 21. Employees, self-employed, unemployed, scholarship students and self-employed for tax purposes, if they meet the conditions of allocation, will thus be able to benefit from this aid.

A helping hand for the unemployed

The bonus of € 100 will indeed be paid to all jobseekers registered with Pôle Emploi in October 2021 and whose allowance is less than or equal to € 2,000 per month.

The inflation allowance will be paid directly by Pôle Emploi in January 2022 to eligible job seekers in category A, who have no activity and to those in category D, in training or sick.

Special cases

Job seekers in categories B and C, for their part, will see the allowance paid directly by their employer. The same is true for job seekers who worked in October, except for self-employed activities. In this case, it is not the employer but URSSAF which will pay the inflation allowance to the person concerned.





For job seekers benefiting from social minima, such as active solidarity income, for example, the premium will be paid by CAF or MSA funds, and not by Pôle emploi.

