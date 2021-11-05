Ary Abittan accused of rape: Roselyne Bachelot picked up live by Patrick Cohen after an error

Roselyne Bachelot was the guest of C à vous, this Thursday, November 4. Asked about the Ary Abittan affair, the Minister of Culture was corrected by Patrick Cohen, who noted an error in his remarks.

This is the business everyone is talking about. On Saturday October 30, Ary Abittan was taken into police custody following a rape complaint. Indicted and placed under judicial supervision, the actor finds himself the subject of all the debates. This was the case this Thursday, November 4, on the set of C to you. Indeed, Roselyne Bachelot was the guest of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and was questioned on a very specific subject: Ary Abittan “Should he suspend the presentation of this show while waiting for justice to be pronounced or, on the contrary, should the presumption of innocence allow him to present his show if he wishes?”, asked the host.

To which the Minister of Culture replied: “I have no advice for Ary Abittan. In these cases, the first principle I set for myself is respect for the victims’ words. It must be respected and no one should put it into effect. A priori doubt. Second principle: respect for the presumption of innocence. There is an investigation in progress, it is taking place, I do not have to comment on it, and I do not have to have ideas “. But Patrick Cohen did not hesitate to take over Roselyne Bachelot, noting an error in his speech. “Can I find a contradiction?”, he begins by saying.

Roselyne Bachelot: “You are right”

Indeed, the journalist wished to rectify the words of the minister: “Between the two principles that you have stated, the presumption of innocence and the qualification of victims that you give to people who are not victims until the judgment has been pronounced, they are plaintiffs. “ Faced with such a correction, Roselyne Bachelot had no other choice than to accept criticism and correction of his fault. “You are right”, she conceded.

