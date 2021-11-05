At the November 13 trial, a silent Swede who “doesn’t like details”

At the trial of the attacks of November 13, 2015, the court heard in particular, this Thursday, Osama Krayem. This 29-year-old Swede is accused of having participated in the preparations for the attacks and of having been sent on the same November 13 for a planned terrorist attack in the Netherlands. These are currently questions only on the personality. This can be frustrating, especially when the accused is not very talkative.

With our special correspondent at the Paris courthouse, Laura Martel

“ You like short answers », Points out the lawyer of Osama Krayem. ” I don’t like the details », He answers via his interpreter. Between an accused little inclined to speak out, and the ” we’ll see that later Repeated from the court, which cuts short as soon as we come close to religion and facts, the hearing of Osama Krayem only superficially illuminated his course.





It is, according to investigators, among the eleven defendants in the box, the one who would have been the most senior in the hierarchy of the Islamic State group. In addition to what he is accused of in this trial, Osama Krayem is being sued for his involvement in Brussels attacks. He was also identified on a video from the Islamic State organization witnessing the death of a Jordanian pilot burned alive in Syria.

At the helm, beard and long hair, he describes a “simple childhood” in Malmö. Around 12 he was chosen for a documentary on integration through football. ” Did you feel well integrated? »Asks the president. “ No, in my neighborhood there were no Swedes “.

Jihadist apprentice in Syria

End of study at 19, a year and a half of work for the municipality and mid-2014 “ he leaves Sweden He said. You have to understand that he is going to Syria. He does not want to expand on an ex-romantic relationship, refuses to give the names of his friends: ” In a case like that, you know, they might have some trouble. “

To his lawyer who asks if his relatives are right to describe him “ calm, sensitive, fragile “, Osama Krayem replies” Yes “. “ But after the war he confides, my heart has hardened “. Pressed by the president, he ended up specifying ” the war in Syria “, Before adding:” I was a different person, today I am better. “

