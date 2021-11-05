More

    Audiences: “Munch” leader 4+ in front of the “Pâtissier” of M6 leader FRDA, card for W9 who doubles F3 with football

    Entertainment


    Thursday, the first place of the hearings of the evening was conquered by “Munch”. The penultimate evening of the series worn by Isabelle Nanty convinced 4.69 million viewers until 11:05 p.m., for a market share of 23.9% among the general public according to Médiamétrie. For women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50), the market share is 18.8%. By way of comparison, last week, fiction had been able to count on 4.86 million fans on average (25.7% of the public and 23.2% of the FRDA-50).

    On M6, a new number of “Meilleur pâtissier”, a co-production signed by BBC Studios France and Kitchen Factory Production, has entertained 2.40 million lovers of good desserts – the highest number of viewers this season – which represents a share of audience of 13.2% over 4 years and over and 27.4% on the commercial target, on which the program is the leader. Last Thursday, the program presented by Marie Portolano attracted 2.33 million gourmands (13.2% of 4+ and 29.2% of FRDA-50).

    “Special Envoy” pursued by the Europa League of W9

    France 2 follows with a new issue of its magazine “Special Envoy”. An offer which was followed by 1.74 million French people and by 8.6% of the public (8.2% of FRDA-50). The number broadcast last Thursday captivated 2.03 million viewers (10.4% of 4+ and 8.1% of FRDA-50), signing its season record.

    In the rest of the prime time offer, on W9 the Europa League match between OM and Lazio Rome thrilled 1.72 million supporters. The 4+ market share is 8.3% (5.6% on the FRDA-50).

    France 3 is only fifth with the continuation of a documentary in rerun recounted by Thierry Ardisson, “ORTF: They invented the TV”. A journey into the past of television that captivated 1.16 million nostalgic people, for a market share of 6.1% (2.6% on the FRDA-50). A week ago, 1.26 million people had responded to the first part (6.9% of the public and 2.7% of FRDA-50). And on France 5, the documentary “Armana, the mysterious city of Akhenaton” interested 916,000 enthusiasts until 9:53 pm, ie an audience share of 4.1%.


