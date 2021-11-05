Battlefield 2042 Unveils Portal Mode In Video

The developers of Battlefield 2042 have unveiled a video presenting Portal mode, as well as a “briefing” detailing its content. Remember that Portal is one of the three modes that the game will contain when it is released, with the classic All Out War and the recently presented PvPvE Hazard Zone. Battlefield Portal appears as a creative mode in which any player can invent their own rules, incorporate elements of the different games in the license and share them with others.

We learn that the creators will have to choose between five Game Modes, Conquest Large, Conquest, Rush, FFA and Team Deathmatch, which will determine the basic rules as well as the maps that can be exploited by the mode. Subsequently, it will be possible to modify specific Game Mode rules, such as playing time, reinforcement multipliers or the number of players per squad. After that, it’s time to define the gameplay modifiers: friendly fire, ironsight, regeneration, vehicle deployment menu, HUD … A lot of elements seem to be available in order to fully personalize the experience. Subsequently, it will be necessary to determine the content of the mode, by defining the characters / classes available, as well as their arsenal and vehicles. It is quite possible to mix, for example, soldiers from 1942 with modern armaments. Finally, a rules editor will allow you to go more in depth in the behavior modifications of your mode.





In order to discover more about the Battlefield Portal experience, I invite you to take note of the matter via the “briefing”, which was mentioned above, present on the official site of EA. It seems to promise some replayability thanks to all of its content and options.

As a reminder, Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19 on Steam, Origin and the Epic Games Store. The game in its basic edition will cost you € 59.99, while the gold and ultimate editions will cost you € 89.99 and € 109.99 respectively, or at -10% with our partner Gamesplanet. If you pre-order one of these last two editions, you will have access to the game starting November 12. If that’s not a big deal …