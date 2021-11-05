Benjamin Castaldi cracks his underpants “in questionable hygiene” and finds himself the parties in the air … live!

Every Thursday, Cyril Hanouna invites his columnists to swing between them. This November 4, Gilles Verdez notably posted his colleague Benjamin Castaldi by revealing an extremely embarrassing anecdote.

The journalist has indeed indicated that, on Monday, the former host of Secret Story cracked his underwear “to questionable hygiene” he clarified. And Simon’s daddy quickly found himself “the parties in the air” in front of his comrades.

Gilles, in order to support his remarks, even threw live, on the big screen of the Touche Pas À Mon Poste plateau, a compromising photo.

Benjamin Castaldi thus found a photo of him of the most uneasy shared on the air.

During this famous sequence “Thursday pookie”, Guillaume Genton was burned by Geraldine Maillet. The novelist wanted to reveal that he had lied to Delphine Wespiser by telling her out loud that he was vegan. “He smashed the merguez”, said the beautiful, evoking a dinner between chroniclers. Baba immediately confirmed his words and added that he had also set his sights on fish.





