Bertrand-Kamal (Koh-Lanta), his hijacked kitty? Shocking revelations 1 year after his death

In September 2020, the news of his death shook everyone. Bertrand-Kamal, candidate of Koh-Lanta, The 4 Lands died during the broadcast and at the age of 30 from pancreatic cancer from which he suffered. A few months later, in December during the live final, in which Alexandra won, a a call for donations was then launched by the Arc Foundation to help cancer research. Denis Brogniart had indicated the address of the site but the host, like many others, constantly called BK “Bertrand-Kamel”. A different pronunciation that gave an individual the idea of create your own domain “PourBertrandKamel” bought ten euros for a year of use tells us the Parisian.

It is a certain Sylvain who is in charge, a former television journalist and former radio host. “I just wanted to prevent a scammer from buying this domain name. I got to know Bertrand-Kamel during a vacation in Greece in a hotel where he was a host. It was a long time ago, we didn’t keep in touch, but I will always remember this week we spent together playing football and laughing“, he defended himself for our colleagues.





But the Arc Foundation, almost immediately alerted for “malicious maneuver”, intervened. “We immediately approached this individual to remove this domain name or transfer it to our Foundation because this site has confused the public, but this gentleman immediately tried to monetize this transfer at a low price, and wanted to negotiate a post about him from the Arc Foundation, in order to gain some recognition on social networks. Our health is not a business“, protested Me. Hélène Lecat, the lawyer representing the Arc Foundation.

The case brought to justice

After inconclusive exchanges between the Foundation and Sylvain during which he asked in particular “to appear in a public tweet thanking him for participating in this campaign and for preventing a scammer from taking over the domain name“, justice has been called to intervene.”We had no choice but to take legal action to seek the conviction of this individual. to repair its parasitic action. Hoping that justice, quickly transfers to our Foundation the domain name PourBertrandKamel.fr. “

Sylvain is still defending himself from being responsible for embezzlement. But while waiting for the hearing, he preferred to redirect his PourBertrandKamel site … to his Twitter account.