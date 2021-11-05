big revelation on Dembélé’s new injury

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

This is information that is likely to make a lot of talk in Spain. While the French international made his return against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday in the Champions League, he immediately relapsed, and will therefore again have to observe a period off the pitch. A real blow for the player who had just come out of a new long unavailability (since the Euro and the meeting against Hungary). Obviously, this relapse questioned in Spain, and the daily Sport reveals a little more.

And the information should have the effect of a bomb. Indeed, the medical staff would have advised Sergi Barjuan, the interim coach, not to use it for more than 15 minutes. But the Spaniard finally decided to bring him into the 65th, leaving him almost 30 minutes on the green rectangle. According to the Spanish press, his unavailability is estimated at three weeks. “It is to be congratulated that some players who were not 100% wanted to play this match,” Barjuan said after the meeting. At that time, the declaration had already caused controversy, but with the relapse of Dembélé, it only accentuates it.



