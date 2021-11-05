Binance wants to hunt down the scammers of the Squid Game cryptocurrency scam

The crooks behind the Squid Game cryptocurrency scam have taken flight. But specialists in this universe are still chasing them, hoping to be able to unearth clues allowing them to be found.

One of the biggest marketplaces in the cryptocurrency industry, Binance, has explained that it wants to play a role in tracking down the people behind the Squid Game crypto scam. As a reminder, after creating a fake cryptocurrency surfing the popularity of Netflix’s South Korean TV series, these crooks took off with the cash earlier this week. They would have pocketed around $ 3.5 million.

Recommended article:

While many believe that they will remain nowhere to be found, given all the precautions taken to leave no traces behind, Binance hopes to be able to provide investigators with concrete elements that will allow them to be found. Asked by Business Insider In this regard, a Binance spokesperson explains that “the company’s security team has launched an investigation”. Binance has nothing to gain from it except notoriety, and hopes to be able to identify these scammers by analyzing the blockchain and blacklisting addresses affiliated with this scam.

Of (too) big bets

Changpeng Zhao, boss of Binance, known in the cryptocurrency world as “CZ”, explains that unfortunately this SQUID cryptocurrency scam is not the first and will not be the last of its kind. The cryptocurrency market remains very volatile and dynamic, and he says there will always be people willing to take the risk of investing quickly in new securities in the hope of making big capital gains quickly.

In the case of SQUID, the cryptocurrency was launched at a price of $ 0.01 and suddenly hit $ 3,000 before disappearing. The impossibility for investors to recover their money had quickly put the chip in the ear of CoinMarketCap, which had alerted of a problem on the currency. Nevertheless, this platform had indeed listed this value, which gave it credit in the eyes of some and resulted in the publication of articles having advertised it. And this, before Netflix can react by explaining to be aware of nothing and to have nothing to do with this cryptocurrency.

“We are entering a period of maximum speculation: people are looking for the next get-rich-quick scheme or the next 100X opportunity. The truth is, these 100Xs don’t show up often. And when they do show up. , they usually come with a ton of risk, sometimes to such an extent that the line between investing and gambling is blurred. “, concludes CZ in this blog post.