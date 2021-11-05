Britney Spears’ father calls for ‘immediate termination’ of daughter’s guardianship

While a new hearing must decide on November 12 of the future of the guardianship of Britney Spears, her father asks for “immediate termination”.

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, has called for the “immediate termination” of his daughter’s guardianship, magazine reveals People.

According to a document drawn up by his lawyer Alex Weingarten, Jamie Spears believes that “Britney’s recent statements and her request to take control of her fortune and her property prove that continuing the wardship is contrary to her wishes”.

For this reason, “Jamie sees no sufficient reason to continue with the guardianship”, completes this document according to which the request of the father of the singer is “unconditional”. “He is not making this request to demand compensation,” he adds.





“Jamie loves and supports his daughter unconditionally. Full stop. As he has done all his life. Jamie will do everything in his power to protect and take care of her,” pleads the lawyer. “And for the past thirteen years that has included being his guardian. Now that means ending that guardianship.”

If the guardianship has been withdrawn from the father of the star, the measure is indeed still in place. Judge Penny, in charge of the case, has set November 12 a new audience intended to formally ratify it.

“Justice” for “evil”

Jamie Spears ‘request comes days after Britney Spears’ attorney assured the father’s sudden turnaround was driven by hidden intentions.

Britney Spears also posted a lengthy Instagram post calling for “justice” for the “wrong” done to her over the past 13 years, during which her guardianship was managed by her father Jamie.