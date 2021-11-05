More

    Bruno Genesio (Rennes), after the victory against Mura: “We have to do a lot better”

    Sports


    Bruno Genesio (Rennes coach, after the 1-0 victory against Mura in the Europa League Conference, Thursday) : “I think we made a good start, we would have deserved to get a penalty (on Truffert). It would undoubtedly have helped us for the future. Overall, we lacked percussion and movements. We shot a lot but not in ideal positions. We know we have to do a lot better. We would have liked the content to be more flamboyant. We remain a fairly young team despite everything. There was a team opposite who came to defend, which gave us problems. I wanted to give playing time to other players, who deserved to have their chance. Yes, we have been a little less well in the game for some time. But the series continues, it shows that we have character. We have our destiny between our feet. “


    Simundza (Mura): “We are disappointed”

    Ante Simundza (trainer of Mura) : “The match went as planned. We had opportunities, Rennes also had some. Unfortunately, in the second half, we took that goal. The opponent, Rennes, was very good, very aggressive. It’s true, we are disappointed. Yes, we really thought we could equalize at the end of the game. We had chances, we had some opportunities, we wanted to be more aggressive, but we were unlucky. These matches will serve as our experience, we are all young in the European Cup. “


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleIsrael: Knesset adopts state budget for 2021, first in more than 3 years
    Next articleiPhone 14: the bad news is confirmed

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC