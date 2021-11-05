Bruno Genesio (Rennes), after the victory against Mura: “We have to do a lot better”

Bruno Genesio (Rennes coach, after the 1-0 victory against Mura in the Europa League Conference, Thursday) : “I think we made a good start, we would have deserved to get a penalty (on Truffert). It would undoubtedly have helped us for the future. Overall, we lacked percussion and movements. We shot a lot but not in ideal positions. We know we have to do a lot better. We would have liked the content to be more flamboyant. We remain a fairly young team despite everything. There was a team opposite who came to defend, which gave us problems. I wanted to give playing time to other players, who deserved to have their chance. Yes, we have been a little less well in the game for some time. But the series continues, it shows that we have character. We have our destiny between our feet. “



