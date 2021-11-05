but what is this strange “black hole” doing in the middle of the Pacific?

The story started on Reddit when an editor by the name of u / kokoblocks shared this screenshot from Google Maps. You can see an almost triangular shape surrounded by waves and what appears to be a thin strip of sand. The photo is accompanied by the commentary: “But damn this island doesn’t look like an island at all!”.

A long discussion thread follows, of which the social network has the secret. With funny comments – for example a surfer responding with humor in English to u / kokoblocks “Not atoll” – implying that it is in fact an atoll like other internet users. Another says “it is surrounded on three sides by water, which makes it a peninsula”. Then the editors go there with a multitude of more or less serious theories.

Beside “This is the Bermuda Triangle”, and others “God dropped his pick in the middle of the ocean”, we can read this comment: “Scrolling a bit quickly I thought it was a hole in a leather chair”. Quickly, however, we had confirmation that it was indeed an island, with its exact coordinates.

The capture actually represents the island of Vostok, an island lost in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and which is under the sovereignty of the Republic of Kiribati. According to Wikipedia, this island, which is technically an atoll, is uninhabited. It is home to many species of wild birds such as the Red-footed Booby, the Pacific Frigatebird, the Black Noddy, and green turtles, among others.





Some Internet users suggest that the black part, in the center, is either a bug in the mapping application, or the consequence of the vegetation and peaty soil in the center of the atoll (which obviously does not contain a lagoon), or a combination of both. By consulting the place ourselves, we realize that the satellite photos used by Google are of very poor quality.

It is therefore a safe bet that the color in the center is not the real color of the island and that the compression as well as the poor quality of the shot is responsible for this color. Of course it remains possible that Google censored this place, but there is some reason to doubt it given that the island is officially at least uninhabited. What do you think ? Share your opinion in the comments.