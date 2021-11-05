By accumulating the advantages, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is free 🔥

With Samsung Week, the brand drastically drops the prices of its Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet. These new offers are worthy of Black Friday, remember to combine the advantages to benefit from the best price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the latest premium tablet from the Korean brand. In fact, we could not imagine that the official site would lower the prices of this new model with such strong offers. It’s Samsung Week but it already feels like Black Friday on the store.

This operation is a unique opportunity to make big savings on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It is not going to happen again anytime soon once the stocks are empty and the offers run out. With the discounts available right now, the Samsung touch pad can get you back to $ 0 (or even a negative price if you return a device). Be careful, everything ends on Sunday.

For this Samsung Week, you are entitled to several advantages of standing on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The whole objective is to combine these offers in order to lower the final price as much as possible. Here’s a quick rundown of all the current discounts on the official store. You just have to add it up to understand that the final price of this excellent tablet converges to zero.

50 euros immediate discount

100 euros of trade-in bonus (+ up to € 347 of trade-in)

10% refunded on tablets

5% in Samsung Rewards points

Like many other tech devices, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE are affected by the global semiconductor shortage. This has been raging for several months following the health crisis. It penalizes all manufacturers who cannot assume a sufficient production rate to ensure stocks. Suddenly, the tablet is becoming more and more difficult to find on the internet and in stores. It is therefore necessary to take advantage of it as soon as it is available – and at a discount before Christmas.

Crazy offers to find via Samsung

Samsung is doing very well with unprecedented advantages over the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. We must remember to combine these to bring the price down to the low on the official site. We will detail these, but you can already add it to the cart to discover its price with the store simulator.

The first advantage on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE takes the form of a discount of 50 euros. Regardless of the model and color, you are entitled to this reduction, it applies as soon as you put the touch pad in your basket. This is the first way to lower the price of the device when you order from the official website.





Then, the site highlights a trade-in bonus of 100 euros when you buy a Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Samsung encourages you to return your current device, whether it is a smartphone or a tablet. You can estimate the amount of trade-in depending on the brand, condition or age of your model. The return amount (up to 347 euros) as well as the 100 euros bonus are directly deducted from the order and then you return your device after receipt of your device.

Samsung continues with another major advantage, the brand also reimburses you 10% on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. This is valid on all the brand’s tablets. To take advantage of it, you have to order the tablet from the official store and then return the dedicated document, which is available directly on the product page and can be filled in just a few minutes.

Finally, you also accumulate 5% in Samsung Rewards points when purchasing the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, this amount is added to your Samsung account. You can use this pot on your next order to save on accessories for your tablet or wireless headphones, for example.

As you can see, the advantages over the Galaxy Tab S7 FE are very many. These are not doomed to stay online for very long and stocks are slim due to the semiconductor shortage, so it’s done asap to take advantage of these extra deals. Samsung delivers to you within days of ordering and you have 14 days to change your mind.

Why choose this Galaxy Tab S7 FE?

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE was formalized by Samsung a few months ago, as its name suggests, it is part of the FE range. In short, it brings together some features from the classic range, but it comes with a lower price. In the end, you benefit from a good quality-price ratio which is further improved by the current offers.

In terms of detail, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is entitled to a 12.4-inch LCD screen for a definition of 2560 x 1600 px. The classic models benefit from an OLED screen, but it must be said that this does not change much for daily use of the tablet, especially since Samsung is a specialist in screens and is doing very well to offer a good quality – same LCD.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE benefits from the Snapdragon 750G processor oriented towards mobile games and compatible with the 5G network. Thus, the tablet offers the power necessary to operate smoothly when you play or use mobile applications, all with an ultra-fast connection thanks to 5G.

Finally, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 5 Mpx selfie sensor and an 8 Mpx rear sensor, you can largely make video conferences from your tablet if necessary. For the same purpose or to watch videos, you also benefit from the two integrated speakers. We also appreciate the robust 10,090 mAh battery compatible with 45 W fast charging, few rivals offer as well on the market.

